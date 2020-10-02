FUSD changes course for COVID-19 health leader

Flagstaff Unified School District is pivoting its search for a health official to help guide its school reopening plan and COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

In a meeting of the governing board Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Penca explained the setbacks with filling the new Chief Health Administrator position, an effort that was discussed throughout the board’s summer meetings and approved on July 16. The job was posted Aug. 7, according to the FUSD website.

The district had interviewed several qualified candidates, but the one to whom an offer was made declined, and the others would not be able to start prior to December.

As an alternative to speed up the process, the board, following staff recommendation, approved assigning the role to FUSD Nurse Supervisor McKenzie Bevirt and approved a different job opening for a subordinate Disease Investigator.

“We believe that this alternative would address our most pressing needs, would provide continuity with our nursing supervisor, who’s currently serving in this role, and we think this is a more cost-effective option to consider compared to the Chief Health Administrator position,” Penca said Wednesday, adding later that the move would cut the expected cost by about half.