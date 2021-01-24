FUSD, CCC classes canceled Monday, Jan. 25 for inclement weather

Flagstaff Unified School District and Coconino Community College campuses will be closed Monday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. Both FUSD and CCC have canceled all classes for Monday, including remote learning or those delivered via videoconferencing.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday for areas including Flagstaff, Prescott and Happy Jack. During this time, an estimated 14 to 20 inches of snowfall is expected in Flagstaff.

FUSD officials announced Sunday evening the decision to close was based on factors including weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, student transportation and impact on instruction and scheduled activities. The district will determine the status of school and district services for Tuesday, Jan. 26 on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Northern Arizona University had not announced any changes to its schedule for Monday.

