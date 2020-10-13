FUSD board candidates strive for equity

Fredericks has lived in Flagstaff for 16 years and was a teacher for 14 years, half of which were spent at Tuba City High School as an English teacher. During the time since she was first elected to the board in 2012, Fredericks said she has continued to learn and grow. She desires to continue serving on the school board because she enjoys it and said her work in education feels far from over.

Of the board’s work she would like to continue, she mentioned its recent efforts to implement restorative justice, a more collaborative way to address behavior concerns than punishment, and initiatives regarding diversity and inclusion. She also hopes to see a change in the community division happening in Flagstaff, especially surrounding education during COVID-19.

“That’s not what Flagstaff is about. That’s not who we are as a community and I want to see that change,” Fredericks said. “I definitely want to see us being more respectful to one another and kind and helpful because that’s who we are. That’s who Flagstaff is.”