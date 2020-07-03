FUSD board approves return to school plans

As stated in the plan, teachers as well as substitutes, paraprofessionals and classified staff will receive training on remote learning and health and safety protocols.

Staff who do not feel comfortable returning to in-person work can request a telework assignment or reassignment, said Human Resources Director Dawn Anderson. She said requests from staff with ADA accommodations will be processed first, followed by those with immunocompromised family members and then those who feel uncomfortable. This information will be gathered from staff this month.

The approved plan for in-person learning scrapped mandatory temperature checks of students from the previous version, though it maintains that students exhibiting visible symptoms will be sent home. All employees will have their temperature checked at the beginning of each shift and when entering or re-entering any FUSD building.

Being on campus will require distancing between individuals, mask wearing and hand washing at specific times, and increased cleanings of spaces and equipment.

Elementary students through third grade will eat lunch in the cafeteria to prevent spills, but older students will eat in their classrooms to promote distancing. High school campuses will be closed during lunch periods to limit students from leaving campus during the day.