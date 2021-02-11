FUSD board approves phased return to schools in March, pending benchmarks

FUSD employee representatives who participated in Tuesday’s meeting, which was livestreamed by more than 300 people, said although they understand the social-emotional and academic reasons for students to return to school, the employees they represent are concerned about returning to in-person learning too soon.

Coconino High School teacher Derek Born, president of the Flagstaff Education Association, said according to a survey of the district’s classified staff members, including teachers, 85% said they intend to be vaccinated or have already received at least one dose. Of this group, however, Born said only 44% of staff will have full immunity from two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the time staff return the week of March 8. By the time the first students arrived two weeks later, 67% would have expected full immunity.

He said teachers desire a safe return to schools and are requesting more information about the number of students who would return in person, as well as updates about building operations and the expectations for teaching students online and in-person simultaneously.

“Nobody wants to return to in-person instruction more than the educators,” Born said, explaining that remote teaching is not the career he and most of his colleagues would have chosen, but they’re doing their best with video conference classes. “The best Zoom class may be amazing, but in my book, it will never approach the magic of live, thrillingly unpredictable and engaging in-person instruction.”

