FUSD begins preparing back-to-school plans

Flagstaff Unified School District’s plans for reopening its campuses are in the works, based on state guidelines for reopening Arizona schools released last week.
The Arizona Department of Education’s “Roadmap for Reopening Schools” includes detailed suggestions on how school districts can decide whether to start traditional classes after summer break or switch to partly or fully digital learning models.
Specific decisions will be made by school districts, but Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, who released the document, said school boards should rely on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the coronavirus pandemic.
“This guidance is a roadmap that is flexible and adaptable to local needs,” Hoffman wrote in her announcement of the roadmap on social media. “Each school may look different based on their community’s needs.”
The 36-page document came just days after Gov. Doug Ducey said he was allowing schools to reopen in August.
The FUSD Governing Board had a three-hour virtual work session Monday with district administrators, employee liaisons and its incident command team to discuss priorities for its fall plans, which have not yet been finalized. FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said the goal is to have solid decisions on the plan by the next school board meeting set for June 23, so the district can begin contacting families with more information. In early July, the district is also planning for a new registration process that will allow families to indicate which type of instruction they prefer for their student in the fall.
Similar to the statewide roadmap, the district is planning for three different scenarios: in-person learning, distance learning (for those who prefer it or have health concerns) and intermittent distance learning. As specific plans are created, they will focus on areas of health and safety, instruction, social and emotional needs, technology, staff support and more.
Distance learning would likely be offered using resources from Northern Arizona Distance Learning, FUSD’s existing online school, which previously offered 18-week online courses to students from seventh to 12th grade.
Although it will be included in the district’s plan for reopening campuses, FUSD has already taken steps to prepare for the upcoming academic year, including ordering personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies as well as approving additional counseling and nursing staff.
“Unlike in March, when we were forced to quickly transition to working off-site and facilitating emergency remote learning, we’re very fortunate to have this window of opportunity to advance a contingency plan,” Penca said Monday.
FUSD is expected to receive about $1.5 million in CARES Act funding to help offset some of the costs of responding to the pandemic.
The June 23 Governing Board meeting, during which the board is scheduled to further discuss plans for reopening, will be streamed lived on FUSD’s Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo pages.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
