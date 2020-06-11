FUSD begins preparing back-to-school plans

Similar to the statewide roadmap, the district is planning for three different scenarios: in-person learning, distance learning (for those who prefer it or have health concerns) and intermittent distance learning. As specific plans are created, they will focus on areas of health and safety, instruction, social and emotional needs, technology, staff support and more.

Distance learning would likely be offered using resources from Northern Arizona Distance Learning, FUSD’s existing online school, which previously offered 18-week online courses to students from seventh to 12th grade.

Although it will be included in the district’s plan for reopening campuses, FUSD has already taken steps to prepare for the upcoming academic year, including ordering personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies as well as approving additional counseling and nursing staff.

“Unlike in March, when we were forced to quickly transition to working off-site and facilitating emergency remote learning, we’re very fortunate to have this window of opportunity to advance a contingency plan,” Penca said Monday.

FUSD is expected to receive about $1.5 million in CARES Act funding to help offset some of the costs of responding to the pandemic.

The June 23 Governing Board meeting, during which the board is scheduled to further discuss plans for reopening, will be streamed lived on FUSD’s Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo pages.

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

