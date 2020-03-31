FUSD begins preliminary remote learning, other actions waiting state updates

Just hours after Gov. Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona schools through the end of the term Monday, the Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board met in a prescheduled special session to discuss its response to COVID-19 and school closures, including remote learning options for students.
During the meeting Monday, during which Superintendent Michael Penca addressed board- and community-submitted questions, Penca expressed a sadness among employees at being unable to return to school and work with students.
“While we support the decision and believe it provides our community with certainty … I think the sadness kind of has settled in a little bit today,” Penca said.
Despite numerous questions on the subjects, the district was unable to confidently address remarks on graduation, standardized testing, class credit and instructional time. More information on these topics will be provided at an Arizona State Board of Education meeting Tuesday morning, after which FUSD will update families about its upcoming procedures.
‘Digital Learning Hub’
Sunday, FUSD launched its first iteration of remote learning: a “digital learning hub” for educational resources based on grade level and subject. The listed resources include links to teacher websites as well as educational games, informational podcasts, virtual museum tours and social and emotional support resources.
These activities, occurring mostly on third-party websites, will not be evaluated by teachers, though they align with educational standards.
The next phase of FUSD’s remote learning, including class-specific content provided by district teachers, will affect students’ grades — to an extent. Penca said students will be awarded their grade for the third quarter, which ended prior to school closures, unless students want to improve it.
“Students will all be informed or know what their grade was at the end of the third quarter and they can lock in on that or improve it and then that will be the grade that’s used for GPA,” Penca said.
Specific GPA calculations are still to be determined, Penca said, but students are expected to earn full credit for their second semester classes.
In the coming weeks, Penca has recommended class content be delivered in a hybrid format, pending state action, with materials available mostly online through existing programs used by the district, like Google Classroom. For families without internet or technology access, print materials will be available. The details have not yet been finalized, but Penca suggested mailing out weekly activity packets to the roughly 10% of district families he estimated might need this service.
Students in grades 6-12 received individual iPads at the beginning of the spring semester, while elementary students are scheduled to receive their tablets in the fall. Though an early distribution could have helped younger students access class content during the closure, Penca said this process would have taken weeks to complete.
“We do understand we have both staff and student and family issues with accessibility due to internet access, Wi-Fi [and] devices and we’ll be trying to do everything as much as possible to help problem-solve those issues, but knowing that we may not be able to resolve all those in these final eight weeks of school, we will be considering alternative ways to provide learning materials, including paper materials,” Penca said.
As the district begins to expand remote learning to be more class-specific, teachers have been encouraged to begin holding “office hours” each day to check-in with students, answer parent questions and provide additional tutoring or class help when needed. With parent consent, FUSD will allow student-teacher communication via Google Hangouts Meet, a video meeting service, but Zoom is not being recommended for student use because it requires users to be 18 or older.
For families seeking more structured online education prior to the expansion of the digital hub, FUSD is recommending its existing online program, Northern Arizona Distance Learning (NADL).
According to its webpage, NADL began as a Flagstaff High School program in 2005 and now includes over 80 classes for 7th-12th grade students, all of which are aligned with state and national standards. Credits earned though the online program will transfer to any FUSD school and high school classes are accepted by all Arizona colleges, universities and military programs.
Parents have been encouraged to reach out directly to teachers and the district with questions, but to have patience during the process as staff work to access their materials remotely.
For more information on FUSD’s response to COVID-19 and to access the FUSD Digital Learning Hub, visit https://www.fusd1.org/coronavirus.
