FUSD begins preliminary remote learning, other actions waiting state updates

These activities, occurring mostly on third-party websites, will not be evaluated by teachers, though they align with educational standards.

The next phase of FUSD’s remote learning, including class-specific content provided by district teachers, will affect students’ grades — to an extent. Penca said students will be awarded their grade for the third quarter, which ended prior to school closures, unless students want to improve it.

“Students will all be informed or know what their grade was at the end of the third quarter and they can lock in on that or improve it and then that will be the grade that’s used for GPA,” Penca said.

Specific GPA calculations are still to be determined, Penca said, but students are expected to earn full credit for their second semester classes.

In the coming weeks, Penca has recommended class content be delivered in a hybrid format, pending state action, with materials available mostly online through existing programs used by the district, like Google Classroom. For families without internet or technology access, print materials will be available. The details have not yet been finalized, but Penca suggested mailing out weekly activity packets to the roughly 10% of district families he estimated might need this service.