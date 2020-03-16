Fuel tanker explosion causes closure of Butler Avenue, Interstate 40

He said he heard a screeching sound as the tanker barreled down the off-ramp. The tanker failed to make the turn onto Butler Avenue and flipped.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You could see the wheels start coming up on the one side. It hit the ground and then I see the flames start shooting out, and then it blew up,” Graves said. “As soon as the flames start sending up, I jumped out of my truck to run over, until the flames exploded again.”

Graves said he immediately ran back to his car, called 911, and then blocked the roadway from other traffic until fire and police officials arrived. Through his job as a tow truck driver, Graves said he sees car crashes a lot, but this one was different for him because it all happened so fast.

“It was intense, like, the explosion was big,” Graves said. “It stopped me in my tracks. Almost pushed me back a little bit.”

Fire and police officials asked people to avoid the area until investigations are completed.

“We were concerned about the fuel getting into the drainage and causing more of a hazard, which it did initially,” said Erik Caputo, shift commander for the Flagstaff Fire Department, soon after the fire broke out. “That’s all been handled at this point.”