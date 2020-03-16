Fuel tanker explosion causes closure of Butler Avenue, Interstate 40

Fire authorities worked late into the night spraying water onto a burning fuel tanker that exploded after it flipped on its side on Butler Avenue in Flagstaff beneath the Interstate 40 overpass late Monday night.
The fire caused the eastbound I-40 and Butler Avenue to close down, causing “major delays” on the interstate Monday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported. The driver was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries, according to Lieutenant Frank Higgins, an officer with the Flagstaff Police Department. Authorities said no one else was injured in the incident.
The smoke could be seen around Flagstaff, and many came out of the nearby hotels and gas stations to watch the fire burn beneath the overpass. Video of the burning fuel tanker posted on social media shows the fire burning up the side of the embankment next to the interstate before fire officials arrived at the scene.
One person reportedly thought the smoke was coming from a gas station fire before arriving at the scene and seeing the burning fuel tanker.
Loren Graves, a witness at the scene who saw the crash and called the police, said he isn’t sure why the tanker didn’t slow down coming down the I-40 eastbound off-ramp. Graves is a tow truck driver and said he was heading home at around 7:10 p.m., and first saw the tanker when he was near the traffic lights at the eastbound off-ramp.
He said he heard a screeching sound as the tanker barreled down the off-ramp. The tanker failed to make the turn onto Butler Avenue and flipped.
“You could see the wheels start coming up on the one side. It hit the ground and then I see the flames start shooting out, and then it blew up,” Graves said. “As soon as the flames start sending up, I jumped out of my truck to run over, until the flames exploded again.”
Graves said he immediately ran back to his car, called 911, and then blocked the roadway from other traffic until fire and police officials arrived. Through his job as a tow truck driver, Graves said he sees car crashes a lot, but this one was different for him because it all happened so fast.
“It was intense, like, the explosion was big,” Graves said. “It stopped me in my tracks. Almost pushed me back a little bit.”
Fire and police officials asked people to avoid the area until investigations are completed.
“We were concerned about the fuel getting into the drainage and causing more of a hazard, which it did initially,” said Erik Caputo, shift commander for the Flagstaff Fire Department, soon after the fire broke out. “That’s all been handled at this point.”
Caputo said he wasn’t sure how much fuel was in the tanker — although it seemed pretty “topped up.” Their current strategy is to let the fire burn itself out. At this point, Caputo said, the biggest danger was people wanting to look at it while they were driving.
Flagstaff Fire Department, Summit Fire Department, Highland Fire Department, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Fire Department, Flagstaff Police Department, Guardian Medical Transport, Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the City of Flagstaff’s Streets Division all responded to the scene to block traffic, investigate the scene and control the fire.