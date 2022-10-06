From the front lines of the opioid overdose epidemic: Flagstaff peer supports use their stories to save lives

More than 2,000 people in Arizona died of opioid overdose last year, a 45% increase since 2019.

“Across Arizona, and really the nation as a whole since 2019, we’ve seen a huge increase in opioid overdoses,” said Angeles Guzman, the manager of the Opioid Crisis Response Program at Coconino County Health and Human Services. "That is due to many reasons. I think COVID played a huge part in that -- COVID and the combination of COVID and fentanyl. Just to give you a comparison, in 2017 in Arizona there was a total of 923 overdoses."

Every day, her team comes face to face with the realities of an epidemic fueled in part by the growing prevalence of fentanyl — a drug that is roughly 50 times more potent than heroin, according to data provided by CCHHS.

“I live in a pretty rough part of Flagstaff, and I see quite a bit of drug use right outside my front door. So, it is very prominent” said Tamara Seaton, who works on Guzman’s team as a peer support specialist in Opioid Crisis Response (OCR). "Just in our small community."

OCR is a program specifically designed to address the problem of opioid overdose, starting from a place of understanding.

The program is staffed primarily by people with lived experience, many of whom have battled substance abuse disorder — all of whom are committed to connecting the people most deeply affected by harmful drugs with the resources they need to survive and thrive. They’re called peer supports.

Baudilio Chavez, who goes by Buddy, has been sober for 11 years, and he’s one of the Forensic Peer Support Specialists at OCR.

“I was incarcerated in 2011 for sales of heroin. I ultimately had to do three and a half years in prison,” he said. “For me, I had a lot of time to think while I was incarcerated. I saw my parents getting older. I didn’t want to hurt them anymore. I wanted to spend the best years of my life with my family and my mom and dad, making them proud.

"So, I strived to change my life. It was definitely clear that I got a second chance at life, and that second chance made me want to do something other than hurting people — which I did by selling drugs. For me, it was a chance at redemption. I get to help people.”

That goal of making his parents proud? Chavez can check it off the list. Today, he works three doors down from the office where his mother spent her 35-year career working for the county. Following in her footsteps was something Chavez wasn’t sure he’d be able to achieve when he lived in a cycle of incarceration and addiction.

Waking up

The people at OCR understand the cycle is hard to break and recovery is a process filled with twists and turns, relapses and rewards. Tyler Gossman’s story demonstrates that.

He started using drugs and alcohol at the age of 13. His first arrest was on an alcohol-related charge at age 20. He’s been through the jail’s EXODUS program. He’s been on intensive probation. He’s been incarcerated.

“I couldn’t find a solution, because I couldn’t stop. My guilt, my shame, just everything swallowed me alive while I was in there, so I continued to use while I was in there," Gossman said.

He was able to achieve sobriety for about a year, but relapse is a part of his story.

“I relapsed and kept on using drugs, heroin, methamphetamines, other illicit, hard drugs. That lasted for nine months and then I got arrested three times in two months,” he recalled.

He spent another three years behind bars after that. Two days before he was released from incarceration in 2019, Gossman had a lucid dream that catalyzed his life now. He dreamed of two roads, two paths diverging. One kept him living with addiction and arrests, and the other he describes as being drenched in light.

He hasn’t touched a substance since he woke up.

Gossman now brings the compassion of someone who understands recovery as a complicated journey to potentially life-saving interactions with clients.

“Being able to connect with the client on a whole different level, of literally saying, 'I’ve been there. I’ve done that. I know the feelings that you have inside of you and they are completely valid,'” Gossman said.

OCR peer supports aim to meet people who are using drugs where they’re at, especially when they’re most vulnerable to overdose.

“When somebody is released from incarceration or residential treatment, anytime when there’s a period of abstinence, that’s a high-risk time for overdose,” Guzman said. “We have a lot of clients that are sentenced to prison terms, and we are tracking their release dates so that when it gets close to their release date, we can jump in and communicate with them and be like, ‘Hey, what is your plan for when you get out of jail? How can we help you?’ Making sure that they have a safe plan, and harm reduction education.”

OCR is part of the recovery and resiliency division of CCHHS, the same division as the Pathways to Community Program. Pathways connects people who have just been released from jail immediately with a wide range of resources — including the peer support offered by OCR.

Supporting support

Guzman started her career in probation, and for her this is a shift in perspective.

“I was an intensive probation officer," Guzman said. "So I was working with our high-risk, high-need population. That is individuals who have a history of failure on probation, individuals who have a history of going to the department of corrections, that have long histories of substance use...

"I think that COVID, for me, kind of changed things. The jail wasn’t taking certain charges and crimes, so it really forced not only myself but the entire department to think, ‘OK, jail is not always going to be the answer.’ Jail is not a help. Jail is a consequence. So, how can we get our people help when they need it?”

Now, Guzman works to support the peer supports.

“When I was switching jobs, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Is my job still going to be rewarding? If I’m not working directly with clients, what is my life going to be?’" she said. "But then when I started working with peers, it is seriously one of the most rewarding things for me. Helping them to feel empowered and reminding them, ‘Hey, you know best. I don’t know what it’s like to be in this person’s shoes. You do. You know exactly what it is that these people need. You know what it’s like to be released from jail and have nowhere to go, and have no support at all whatsoever.’ Seeing them just really be successful in their roles and feeling empowered has just been so amazing to me. I’m so grateful."

Guzman explained that substance use disorder is not a choice, and that stigma is a barrier to care for a lot of people, but it’s not the only challenge OCR’s clients face.

“In jail, you have a captive audience. They’re sobering up and thinking, 'OK, I don’t want to live this way anymore.' I would say 99.9% of the time they’re always willing to go to residential treatment," Guzman said. "When we have our individuals who are in the community, they’re essentially at a much higher risk of overdose because they are in the community. If somebody has that short window where they want to get help and they’re ready to get help, we don’t have a lot of time to work with."

When time is of the essence, local treatment facilities play a vital role in reducing the likelihood of overdoses for people ready to seek treatment, according to Gossman.

“We have to go to Prescott, because they always have beds in Prescott. We have to reach out to Phoenix or Williams Detox Center. That’s actually one of the biggest problems right now,” Gossman said.

OCR’s clients who are ready for treatment also face constraints from their insurance companies -- or don't have insurance at all.

“Insurance is sometimes a huge barrier," Guzman emphasized, "and just the lack of resources that we have in our small community. The agencies that we do have, we work very, very closely with them. In all reality there is only one residential treatment center in Flagstaff that takes Medicaid. That’s what really pushed me to do outreach, learn our Medicaid system and how that works, and which agencies or which facilities are contracted with certain insurance plans.”

“We’re finding it challenging, to have to get referrals to go to treatment centers, and that’s just part of the system that takes time,” Chavez added. “If somebody needs treatment and they want treatment, the time to take them to treatment is today. If you have to wait two weeks, they might die in that time period.”

By providing free peer support, they hope to get at the root causes of addiction and overdose.

“My story and my lived experience is in trauma recovery, mostly,” Seaton said. “I am able to say to them, ‘I am in trauma recovery, because I am a survivor of childhood abuse.’ I’ve had moments where I’ve said that very directly to one of my clients and you could just see their guard go down. You could see their armor fall off. Especially after they disclose that they’ve also had experiences with childhood abuse and that’s obviously why they’re self-medicating and using. Almost like disclosing the root of the issue, it does so much for them, I think.

"The thing is, they see someone sitting in front of them disclosing this hard thing, but someone sitting in front of them that’s generally doing well and helping other people. I think it really does give them hope. I think just the validation, and feeling safe with someone who’s been through the same thing, does a lot for them.”

Recovery time

Ultimately, not everyone is ready for recovery.

“There are times when clients do really well, and people enter recovery and they return to themselves and it’s really beautiful. Then there are times when you are with someone, like a client, who are at the worst points of their life," Seaton said. "You are just witnessing their bottom, their rock bottom. They’ve gone to jail and they’re going to go to prison for a really long time, and you have an opportunity to remind them that they’re human, that they’re allowed to be messy, and it sucks that these are the consequences. Those moments when they feel self-compassion, you watch them have compassion for themselves for the first time in a long time and you’re just like, 'Ugh!' This is so worth all the devastating parts of this job -- which is losing friends and clients to overdose.

"That is, I think, why the opioid crisis is really getting a lot of funding and a lot of attention right now. Because one decision is just so final. It shouldn’t be like that, especially if Narcan is available. My personal experience has been a really awesome blend of beauty and pain."

The OCR program is designed to help people find a path to recovery, but for those still using drugs, they offer services and provide training on Narcan (an emergency opioid overdose reversal drug) and training in harm reduction.

Ultimately, it's why Chavez said he wants anyone who knows someone facing addiction or battling substance abuse disorder to call the opioid crisis hotline at 928-679-8643 or drop in during office hours (Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-4 p.m. at Coconino County Health and Human Services, located at 2625 N. King St.).

“There’s zero judgement here. I’m not in a position of power; I am your peer and you can tell me whatever you want to tell me," Seaton said. "We put in effort to reduce stigma and make it very clear that you’re not a bad person if you’re using drugs. You shouldn’t feel ashamed or guilty about that. You can come here and we won’t make that worse. We won’t feed that. Just check it out, don’t be scared. I think you’ll see that we’re totally ready to be with you wherever you’re at.”