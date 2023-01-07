From merriment to mulch: How Flagstaff is sustainably recycling Christmas trees after the holiday

For many, it’s the symbolic end of the winter holiday season when the Christmas tree, stripped of its tinsel and ornaments, leaves a trail of piney needles as it gets dragged out to the curb.

While the sudden transformation from centerpiece of celebration to discarded refuse can be jarring, Flagstaff residents can find peace in knowing that their old Christmas trees will find new use through the Flagstaff Sustainability Office’s “treecycling” service.

The city has begun offering curbside pickup for old Christmas trees as of Monday and will maintain tree drop-off locations until Jan. 23. Three drop-off locations — at the Thorpe Park Annex on 419 Mogollon St., the Continental Little League Field at 5700 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road, and the Jay Lively Activity Center at 1650 N. Turquoise Drive — are currently open 24 hours a day and include 50-cubic-yard dumpsters ready to receive the used trees.

But how is a Christmas tree recycled? For the City of Flagstaff, the answer is mulch.

At the end of the collection period, all trees will be wood-chipped, explained sustainability program coordinator Summer White. Those wood chips will then serve as mulch that will make its way to municipal parks and garden beds.

In previous years, discarded Flagstaff Christmas trees have been chipped at the Cinder Lake Landfill then mixed as an ingredient into “daily cover” material that helps mitigate landfill odors and pests. But Cinder Lake as no shortage of green waste to work with, said manager Jeff Ely. He estimated that Christmas trees make up “maybe 4%” of the landfill’s total green waste — meaning they won’t be missed if recycled for other purposes.

“This year and last year, we've really been focused on using the wood chip mulch for landscaping projects around the city,” White said.

“In Flagstaff we have a lot of green waste,” added Jake Raatz, sustainability and food systems VISTA with the City of Flagstaff. “A lot of that ends up not being recycled or reused and put back into the earth. So this is just a great opportunity for that material to be repurposed, especially on a large scale.”

There is currently insufficient data to pinpoint the financial impacts tree recycling will have on the city budget, as the program within Flagstaff is relatively new, but it’s reasonable to expect that the program would result in savings.

According to Kayleigh Van Parys at The Landscape Connection in Flagstaff, even low-grade mulch costs about $52 a cubic yard. Landscaping company Eden reports that the average cost of pine bark mulch is $28 per cubic yard, wood chips $78 per cubic yard, and pine needles $142 a cubic yard.

But as shredded Christmas trees are effectively an amalgamation of the three different types of commercial mulches, it may be better to estimate their value by weight. Consumer Reports states the average Christmas tree weighs 50-70 pounds, while mulch supplier SodDepot reports that a cubic yard of mulch weighs 600-1,000 pounds. With some quick and conservative math, it’s estimable that 10 average 60-pound Christmas trees will chip down into one cubic yard of mulch. If every 100 recycled Christmas trees saves the city the cost of 10 cubic yards of mulch, it’s easy to see how the numbers could add up quickly.

And at the end of the first week, White reported that the city already has quite a few trees to work with.

“We have three of these out,” she said, referring to the 50-cubic-yard drop-off dumpster at the Flagstaff Sustainability Office. “And at least each of those three are completely full or almost full of trees.”

It’s also possible that Flagstaff’s tree recycling program could set the groundwork for more robust — and potential profitable — organic recycling programs, White said, especially when considered in concert with city composting programs. Other cities similar to Flagstaff have already begun to demonstrate the viability of such programs.

“Missoula, Montana, for example,” White said. “They're kind of similar size to us and similar climate. Their city actually has their own composting facility where residents and commercial businesses can come and drop off green waste. They actually have staff that process the material and then resell finished compost, mulch or wood chip material at a pretty reasonable price.”

“That could be a potential source of revenue for a city,” she added.

But “upfront profit” is not the only or even the most accurate measure of value, added Raatz. There are external factors at play in sustainability systems that often go unmeasured.

“For example, if these trees weren’t being recycled and repurposed for other things, they would eventually end up in the landfill,” Raatz said. “Which causes all sorts of different emissions during the decomposition process -- which contributes to different climate-related issues and other things that end up causing us money down the line.”

Landfill gas — an emission of methane and carbon dioxide produced during the decomposition of organic material in landfill settings — is a real concern for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States, accounting for approximately 14.5 percent of these emissions in 2020,” the EPA reports on their website.

For the Flagstaff Sustainability Office, programs like Christmas tree recycling are “preliminary,” White said, but they are looking for ways to expand their practice.

Sometimes, they look right next door.

“Prescott, I know, has a very intensive composting operation at their farmers market, which we've been a big fan of and hopefully will emulate in a couple of years from now,” Raatz said. “But it really depends on having staffing capacity to prioritize something like this. It's not something that's super common in a lot of other local governments.”

He added: “I think we're very fortunate here in Flagstaff. We have a team that's got the capacity and the desire and resources necessary to get things like this off the ground.”

For more information on the activities of the Flagstaff Sustainability Office, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/1605/Sustainability.