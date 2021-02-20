From a rescuer's perspective: Injured hiker forced to stay overnight on Mount Elden

Battling the elements

The overnight crew arrived just as temperatures dipped below freezing on Mount Elden. While rescuers provided the hiker with a warm coat, gloves and a sleeping bag, the paramedic administered pain medication.

The hiker was also treated with “the meal of the night,” as Barnhart put it, which happened to be hot chocolate and Mountain House spaghetti.

“We were able to improve his situation over the course of an hour and a half, and by that point, I would say he was pretty comfortable,” Barnhart said.

SAR volunteers undergo rigorous training and spend hours preparing for operations, but nothing compares to providing comfort for individuals stuck in frightening situations. Oftentimes, it comes down to making sure the victim is dry, has access to fluids and is well-fed.

“It’s truly amazing how far the basic necessities go when you’re in a difficult situation,” Barnhart said.

Once the situation is stable, rescuers might even strike up a conversation or crack a joke as a distraction. Just “feeling the rescuers' presence” is a huge component when it comes to calming a victim, Barnhart said.