Jack Welch lived in Flagstaff since 1998, volunteering throughout the community and encouraging people to get outside.
Welch was born in St. Louis in 1938. He spent 32 years working for the Benjamin Moore paint company before retiring and moving to Flagstaff in 1998. He died last Friday at the age of 85.
Lori Kirk, Welch’s niece, remembered his life in St. Louis as fairly quiet. He was the paint company’s first color-blind quality inspector (“I’m not really sure quite how he managed that, but he did," she said), and spent his free time taking care of his mother and creating stained glass art.
She remembered her uncle as “a very kind person.”
“He was always there on holidays and he made an effort to see us when we were at our grandma’s,” she said. “He was the great uncle that we enjoyed talking to."
She added: "We were pretty young still when he made the move, but we reconnected a few times. I know my kids enjoyed meeting him and having him show us all the stuff around Flagstaff."
The father of Lori and her sister, Lisa Welch, was one of Welch's two younger brothers. Lisa shared similar memories of him, saying what stood out most to her was his reliability. While living in St. Louis, he’d taught her about long-distance bicycling to help her prepare for a trip to Greece, she remembered.
“He was a very loving and caring uncle,” she said. “He was always very dependable and there for us. … He loved to share the things that he loved, and it was really fun to learn those things from him. When we would visit him in Flagstaff, he would love to take us around to his favorite places and meet the people that he was excited about or doing exciting work, like conservation work or work with Native American history.”
Lisa continued: “One of the things I admire most about him is he really lived out his beliefs. The things he thought were important, he really pursued them and really tried to put them into practice. … The other thing is, he always found a way to be generous. Even when he didn't really have a lot to spare, somehow he always found a way to be generous.”
Welch moved to Flagstaff after his retirement, staying in the city for the rest of his life. Both of his nieces said he chose Flagstaff for its outdoor environment, with Lori mentioning he liked that it was also a college town.
“After he retired, he researched long and hard to find the place he wanted to go when he retired and he finally decided on Flagstaff,” she said. “… I think he just fell in love with the town. As far as I know, he was as happy as he could be there.”
After the move, Welch dedicated himself to volunteering and starting outdoor social groups around Flagstaff, making his mark on the city’s outdoor scene. As Lisa put it, "Flagstaff was when he got to do what he wanted with his life."
In 2009, Welch was named Citizen of the Year, and in 2011, he was voted Volunteer of the Year in Best of Flag. He served on several city commissions and advisory committees, and his volunteer work included the National Park Service, the Coconino County Cycling Club and the Flagstaff Senior Olympics. He also helped start the Polar Plunge tradition on New Year's and wrote a bimonthly Trailheads column for the Daily Sun for more than a decade.
Many of those who knew Welch best remembered his enthusiasm for walking and biking, and how he shared that passion with others through the groups he’d started and led.
Walking the walk
Walking was how Welch met Don Carter, his friend of 25 years and roommate of eight. As Carter remembered, he was on a walk around the neighborhood when he saw Welch planting flowers in his garden.
“We just got to talking,” he said.
They soon realized they’d come from the same city, within about a year of each other. Welch told Carter about his plans to start a walking group like the one he’d been part of in St. Louis -- which Carter thought was a great idea.
“I told him this is the perfect place for walking,” he said.
They started the group soon after, and it continued to grow.
The walking group -- now called the JWalkers, with a capital J and W in his honor -- currently walks on Tuesdays and once a weekend. One member, Jane Jackson, remembered that in earlier years Welch would add another weekend walk, occasionally arranging another walk or a program at the adult center during the week.
Once a month, Welch would email the walking schedule, and the group would come as they were able, anywhere from four to 50 people.
"There were times in the summers where we would do 20 walks in 40 days," said one of his friends, Kathi Walsh, adding that each of these walks was at least 3 miles long -- and usually a little longer than Welch had advertised.
"Sometimes Jack would tell us a hike would be 3-4 miles, but really it would be 5-6 miles," she said. "If he said 5-6 miles, it might be 7-8 miles. In the summer we would start late in the day to avoid the heat. There were a few times we'd finish in the dark, so we learned to bring flashlights."
Another of Welch's friends, Shirley Benson, started walking with the group in 2007, attending almost all of the walks until the pandemic, and even leading some.
"There were so many walks it would be hard to talk about all of them," she said. "We did cover the FUTS trails, the Loop Trail on many out-and-back walks, the Campbell Mesa trails, the close-in trails of Buffalo Park, as much of the Arizona Trail as we could. ... We also walked some of the old railroad beds that the first timber companies used, to various springs, to Fisher Point, and I swear up as many hills as he could find!"
A form of that same group is still walking today, and Carter has recently resolved to be more active in it.
Many of Carter’s memories of Welch were of his athletics: trophies and ribbons from bike races left in their home, the time the group turned around a bit too late in a thunderstorm (“there were a couple of trees that had caught on fire” from the lightning, Carter recalled, and the group was miles from where they'd parked), Welch’s extensive knowledge of the local forest that he’d share on hikes.
Welch spent a lot of time picking up trash around the neighborhood, Carter said, and sometimes he’d take so long coming back they’d have to go out and make sure he was all right.
“He wasn't the fastest walker, but he could walk miles,” Carter said. “ … Lots of times, I would lead the group back and he’d stay in the back and talk with people and explain things to them about this rock or this tree. … I would just walk and he would talk about things. I'd say, ‘I don’t know what that is’ [and] he'd say, ‘Well, you just passed it.’ I didn't know anything; Jack could tell you everything about everything.”
Benson and Walsh were also on the walk Carter mentioned that ended in a thunderstorm -- which was later known as the "Electrical Light Walk."
The walking group had started at Sechrist Elementary one summer day and had hiked up to Observatory Mesa when a monsoon storm hit.
"My husband and I were about 6 feet away from where lightning hit a tree and just blew off the bark," Walsh said. "We were scrambling to get down off Observatory Mesa to get away from the storm. ... We were all soaking wet, a lot of people had seen lightning hit around. None of us were hurt, so we got to teasing Jack all the time about his 'electric walks.'"
"That was an amazingly bad experience with lightning hitting trees all around us," Benson added. "But it had been so clear when we started from Sechrist School parking lot. We all got totally drenched, Gor Tex or not! We ended up calling a taxi from the dog park area once we got off the hill, to take some drivers back to the Sechrist parking lot so we could get our cars and ferry other drivers and passengers back to their cars. It was raining too hard to walk and we were soaked all the way through."
What a ride
Jackson remembered meeting Welch on a bike ride for another group he’d started called the Scallywags.
It was around 2005 and she’d returned to Flagstaff for the summer. That first ride started on Forest Road 171 near Bellemont, taking the group all the way to Lava River Cave, which they explored before biking back.
“I was like, 'Wow, this is quite a group,'” Jackson said.
From then on, she attended the weekend bike rides as much as possible, eventually joining the walking group. These groups were social as much as they were about biking or walking, she said, with frequent chatting along the way, and participants encouraged to go at their own pace, walking their bikes uphill as needed.
“The main thing I keep thinking,” she said almost 20 years later, “is that virtually everyone who is one of my best friends now, virtually everybody I know now, is because of some connection with Jack. He introduced me not just to Flagstaff, but to all the people in town.”
She remembered him arranging for talks at the adult center on weeknights, and how he’d keep the walkers updated on a variety of things happening in the city.
One of his favorite places, Jackson said, was Picture Canyon, adding that Welch was a large part of preservation efforts there, working with others throughout the city. Walsh was among those who attended a city council meeting at Welch's urging, filling the room with people wearing plaid shirts, as he was known to wear them all the time.
"He loved the outdoors and the fact that this place had been trashed, yet here was this waterfall and these petroglyphs, he was like, 'This shouldn't be,'" she said. "'This should be preserved for people to enjoy.'"
“He was interested in everything and he made you feel special,” Jackson said. “ ... When you went on a walk with him, it wasn’t just going for a walk. It was going for a walk and learning something. He would tell you about what was happening: some new thing that was going on in town or the history of the place, but he would also make you feel special for being there.”
Walsh remembered Welch's continuing donations to places such as Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, and the Rails to Trails Conservancy in St. Louis.
”He was just a very generous person, and he was embarrassed by recognition," she said. "He was always trying to help people understand things -- why the outdoors is so important, why we need to take care of the environment. He was very conscious of all of that."
Welch still found time for other things, even with all the walking and biking. Christine Orr wrote of his and Carter’s artistic pursuits, the results of which were seen in their home.
“Jack and best friend Don were rarely idle,” Orr said. “Their home is full of art glass panels and lamps made by Jack in his St. Louis days when working at the paint factory. Then there are the latch rug hook kits they both made hanging on the walls. Their place they shared for eight years is full of memories of two lives well lived. And his pots! What a garden he had and tended with passion. Who knew Jack had so much creative energy besides his hiking and biking and volunteering?”
Another of Welch's friends, Andrea Michaels, said she has plans to start a Geocache series in his memory, called 'It's a Dillly!' -- a reference to a typo in his email address.
With the help of others around Flagstaff, Michaels plans to hide at least 35 geocaches along Welch's old walking routes to tell stories of him and other people connected to the specific locations.
"I loved that man, big time," she said of Welch, who she first met as an Arizona Trail steward. "I'm better for knowing him."
What Carter said stood out most about his friend was “his honesty and integrity, friendship.”
“Anything you would want to ask him, he'd just about do it for you,” Carter said. “You couldn't ask for a better friend. ... He’s going to be missed.”
Community remembers Jack Welch
Jack Welch was known throughout Flagstaff for his involvement in volunteering and encouraging people to stay active outdoors. Here are just some of the memories of him shared by several of his friends in the city.
Jeff Goulden:
"Jack was many things: an army veteran, supporter of progressive causes, avid bike, hike leader, advocate for trails and open space and, most of all, a friend to many and a great promoter of the Flagstaff community.
"...I went on many of Jack's hikes and learned so much about the area. I also learned that he made friends with almost everyone he met. Jack Welch was an iconic part of the Flagstaff community. I am proud to have had him as a friend."
Kathi Walsh:
"...Jack knew so much about the area, and knew so many people, he was an exceptional person"
Shirley Benson:
"I know Jack did a LOT of other things, some of which I was involved with and a lot I wasn’t, but I will remember him for showing me all of the beautiful trails in and around Flagstaff. He never quite understood that his walks were a very social undertaking, with many friendships forming over the years. He really wanted them to be informative but most of us, while we liked the information, liked the social aspect and friendships."
Karen Malis-Clark:
"Jack Welch was the Pied Piper of walking in Flagstaff. Upon retirement about 12 years ago, I vowed to walk more regularly and was glad to discover that Jack's ambitious walking schedule included a weekly Tuesday morning walk from the Montoya Community Center. So my husband and dog and I became regulars with the Tuesday morning walkers. Jack led Tuesday morning and Friday morning walks, often planned weekend walks, participated in weekly table tennis sessions, stayed informed of local trail projects, assisted with local running and trail events, and wrote a twice-monthly column for the Daily Sun. He epitomized the concept of 'active retiree.'
"Next Tuesday morning, I'll join the group at the Community Center and we'll walk the walk."
Diana Henry:
"Jack introduced us to many community leaders, and to his tireless 'can do' actions, teaching us to protect and make Flagstaff a better place at the grassroot level. He advocated for hikers and bikers to work together saying we were all 'playing in the same sandbox.' We joined his education committee in the Picture Canyon Working Group where he was a doer and practiced what he believed.
"...Jack even touched the hearts of my nephews who traveled from Chicago and Philadelphia one winter. As Christopher said: 'Jack left a lasting impression with a 'go-for-it-mentality.'"
Andrea Michaels:
"I was so impressed that Jack's walks always had a purpose beyond walking! He always made sure to give credit to the individuals who were catalysts to the many amenities and opportunities, trails and spaces that the public enjoys up here!
"He was at the forefront of gathering support for whatever new and worthy initiatives were on the docket, for helping me publicize Arizona Trail building or maintenance events and our ATA celebrations. A few years ago he was honored by ATA for his support with a specially embroidered, classically-Jack plaid flannel shirt!"
Neil Weintraub:
"As we spent more time getting to know one another, Jack always had brainstorms that would undoubtedly hit the mark. In early 2011 when he suggested I add a walking division to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon and 5K, I thought, why didn't I think of that? And that was Jack, always thinking one step ahead.
"....While I will miss trading barbs with Jack, and our many hikes through Picture Canyon or having our early morning laughs at the annual half marathon or 4 on the 4th, our BBBSF board will be honoring his memory every year as we have renamed our early 6 AM start at the half marathon, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Walk the Walk with Jack Half Marathon."
Nat White:
"Jack and I were aligned on nearly every city issue he chose to support. His approach to influencing the city's direction was the best: listen, learn, develop a position, and humbly and consistently make it known. I'll not forget his bright blue eyes and the quiet appreciation and love he showed for Flagstaff, his retirement home, and the many friends he made."
Recipients of the Flagstaff Citizen of the Year and Flagstaff Organization of the Year awards for 2009 are pictured after the presentation ceremony Thursday, Jan. 14, at Little America. From left, Jack Welch, Citizen of the Year (male), center, Carole "Bunny" Gaylord, Citizen of the Year (female), and Eric Wolverton, general manager of the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, Organization of the Year. The awards, given since 1955, are sponsored by the Arizona Daily Sun.
Jack Welch, left, watches as participants in the third annual Polar Bear Plunge walk into a pool carved through 5-inch-thick ice on Upper Lake Mary at noon on New Years Day in 2013. Nine people braved the chilly air and icy water to take the plunge.
Local biking enthusiast Jack Welch (far left) and then-member of Flagstaff City Council Celia Barotz (far right) celebrate the installation of new bike racks at Killip Elementary School with students, staff, and city and REI representatives in this 2014 photo. The city delivered 72 bike racks to 27 Flagstaff schools through the School Bike Rack Project.