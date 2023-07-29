Community memories of Jack Welch

Jack Welch was known throughout Flagstaff for his involvement in volunteering and encouraging people to stay active outdoors. Here are just some of the memories of him shared by several of his friends in the city.

Jeff Goulden:

"Jack was many things: an army veteran, supporter of progressive causes, avid bike, hike leader, advocate for trails and open space and, most of all, a friend to many and a great promoter of the Flagstaff community.

"...The first time I met Jack in person was on one of his hikes. He was driving his old gray truck and cut quite a figure in his signature plaid shirt and baseball cap. I always enjoyed and sometimes made fun of his corny midwestern brand of humor. I was impressed with his knowledge of the Flagstaff area and its history. One of his often-mentioned quotes was 'if you are bored in Flagstaff, it’s your own damned fault.'

"Over the next few years, I went on many of Jack’s hikes and learned so much about the area. I also learned that he made friends with almost everyone he met. Jack Welch was an iconic part of the Flagstaff community. I am proud to have had him as a friend for the past seven years."

Kathi Walsh:

"I was on hundreds of hikes with Jack. With Jack at the helm, we did the Christmas Light Parades, walking through the neighborhood Luminarios, the July 4th parades, New Year's Eve Star parties at Buffalo Park and, for a while, walks from Bookmans to Baskin Robbins.

"...Jack knew so much about the area, and knew so many people, he was an exceptional person"

Shirley Benson:

"I know Jack did a LOT of other things, some of which I was involved with and a lot I wasn’t, but I will remember him for showing me all of the beautiful trails in and around Flagstaff. He never quite understood that his walks were a very social undertaking, with many friendships forming over the years. He really wanted them to be informative but most of us, while we liked the information, liked the social aspect and friendships."

Karen Malis-Clark:

"Jack Welch was the Pied Piper of walking in Flagstaff.

"Upon retirement about 12 years ago, I vowed to walk more regularly and was glad to discover that Jack's ambitious walking schedule included a weekly Tuesday morning walk from the Montoya Community Center. So my husband and dog and I became regulars with the Tuesday morning walkers. Jack led Tuesday morning and Friday morning walks, often planned weekend walks, participated in weekly table tennis sessions, stayed informed of local trail projects, assisted with local running and trail events, and wrote a twice-monthly column for the Daily Sun. He epitomized the concept of 'active retiree.'

"Next Tuesday morning, I'll join the group at the Community Center and we'll walk the walk."

Diana Henry:

"Jack took his weekly 'walkers,' my husband Rick Ruess and me snowshoeing in Feb. 2012. There he encouraged us to go to City Hall to join the entire community of Flagstaff in supporting the “saving” of Picture Canyon. He encouraged getting to know our City Council and holding them accountable through voting.

"Jack introduced us to many community leaders, and to his tireless 'can do' actions, teaching us to protect and make Flagstaff a better place at the grassroot level. He advocated for hikers and bikers to work together saying we were all 'playing in the same sandbox.' We joined his education committee in the Picture Canyon Working Group where he was a doer and practiced what he believed (e.g., training Open Space Stewards, picking up the trash, replacing brochures, leading walks, and tabling during the PC Community Celebration, and Science in the Park).

"Jack even touched the hearts of my nephews who traveled from Chicago and Philadelphia one winter. As Christopher said: 'Jack left a lasting impression with a 'go-for-it-mentality'. I experienced this enthusiasm most especially with his involvement in the annual Flagstaff Polar Plunge. What a thrill to take part, with Jack leading the charge.' ”

Andrea Michaels:

"I met Jack for the first time as a new Trail Steward for the Arizona Trail at a meeting with the USFS and representatives of trail use groups. Jack was enthusiastic from the outset about the Arizona Trail as he'd known Dale forever! Over the years Jack offered to share his 'kiosk' at the Sunday market with me, so that he could promote the Flagstaff Trail system and I could promote the Arizona Trail.

"... Jack and I not only shared space for four hours on Sundays once a month in the summer, we shared lots of laughs, and I gained a good bit of Flagstaff historical background. He was a tireless promoter of outdoor recreation up here, the Regional Trails Commission, the USFS, ATA, FBO, BBBS, etc.

"My husband and I started enjoying Jack's walks from the outset. I was so impressed that Jack's walks always had a purpose beyond walking! He always made sure to give credit to the individuals who were catalysts to the many amenities and opportunities, trails and spaces that the public enjoys up here! He was at the forefront of gathering support for whatever new and worthy initiatives were on the docket, for helping me publicize Arizona Trail building or maintenance events and our ATA celebrations. A few years ago he was honored by ATA for his support with a specially embroidered, classically-Jack plaid flannel shirt!"

Neil Weintraub:

"Jack and I quickly found we had so much in common, including his long past days of running and marathoning, and about the only thing we could quarrel over was his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals vs. my beloved NY Mets. Even on my last visit to see him at the rehab facility on McMillan Mesa in early July, we had a couple of good laughs bemoaning our disappointing teams.

"As we spent more time getting to know one another, Jack always had brainstorms that would undoubtedly hit the mark. In early 2011 when he suggested I add a walking division to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon and 5K, I thought, why didn't I think of that? And that was Jack, always thinking one step ahead.

"....While I will miss trading barbs with Jack, and our many hikes through Picture Canyon or having our early morning laughs at the annual half marathon or 4 on the 4th, our BBBSF board will be honoring his memory every year as we have renamed our early 6 AM start at the half marathon, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Walk the Walk with Jack Half Marathon."

Nat White:

"Jack and I were aligned on nearly every city issue he chose to support. His approach to influencing the city's direction was the best: listen, learn, develop a position, and humbly and consistently make it known.

"I'll not forget his bright blue eyes and the quiet appreciation and love he showed for Flagstaff, his retirement home, and the many friends he made."