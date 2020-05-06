Free wireless hotspot available in Page
0 comments

Free wireless hotspot available in Page

  • 0
Page Wi-Fi hotspot

Coconino County has installed a free Wi-Fi hotspot in Page at 467 Vista Avenue, between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings. 

 Courtesy

Coconino County has installed a Wi-Fi hotspot in Page, allowing residents to access internet without charge.

The hotspot is located at 467 Vista Avenue, between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings. Internet access is available throughout the entire parking lot; residents are encouraged to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. The network does not require a password and is named CountyWiFi.

“Broadband and internet connectivity are crucial to connect residents to work and school,” County Supervisor Lena Fowler said in a press release. “Many parts of our county do not have quality access to a broadband connection. Providing available and free internet access will allow the residents of Page and tribal communities to connect with job-seeking resources and focus on schoolwork during this difficult time.”

Northern Arizona University has also installed Wi-Fi hotspots for students to use throughout the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation. For more information on NAU’s hotspots, visit www.nau.edu/access.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News