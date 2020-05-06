Free wireless hotspot available in Page

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coconino County has installed a Wi-Fi hotspot in Page, allowing residents to access internet without charge.

The hotspot is located at 467 Vista Avenue, between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings. Internet access is available throughout the entire parking lot; residents are encouraged to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. The network does not require a password and is named CountyWiFi.

“Broadband and internet connectivity are crucial to connect residents to work and school,” County Supervisor Lena Fowler said in a press release. “Many parts of our county do not have quality access to a broadband connection. Providing available and free internet access will allow the residents of Page and tribal communities to connect with job-seeking resources and focus on schoolwork during this difficult time.”

Northern Arizona University has also installed Wi-Fi hotspots for students to use throughout the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation. For more information on NAU’s hotspots, visit www.nau.edu/access.