Free firewood is available to valid permit holders about 1.5 miles down Little Elden Springs Road on the Flagstaff Ranger District.

Collection areas are clearly marked. Only dead and down wood -- which includes slash piles from a recent timber sale contract -- may be collected in the free-use area

Free-use permits are needed to collect wood and can be obtained by calling or visiting the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger Station located at 5057 N. Highway 89 during business hours.

The Flagstaff Ranger Station is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays.

Due to limited staffing, permit seekers are advised to call the Flagstaff Ranger Station at 928-526-0866 before arrival to ensure permits can be processed that day.

Free-use permits are separate from personal-use paid permits. Free-use permits are valid only for collection within the designated area. Free-use permits allow the cutting of up to five cords of dead and down wood in specified areas, and a maximum of five cords per household per year is allowed under free use.

Little Elden Springs Road is accessible by most vehicles, and high-clearance vehicles are not required. There are about half a dozen cords of wood in the collection area, with more becoming available as crews continue work along the road. The wood is all small diameter (less than 9 inches) and is stacked along the side of the road.