Free use firewood available near Schultz Pass

The Coconino National Forest is currently offering free-use fuelwood in an area near Schultz Pass, as part of the leftover slash and woody material from previous timber operations.

The fuelwood piles consist of various lengths and sizes of wood, and forest officials advise caution when collecting. The staging areas consist of loosely packed dirt and may become muddy and rutted with precipitation, so high clearance 4-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended.

Free-use permits can be obtained by calling the Flagstaff Ranger Station at 928-526-0866. The free permits allow the cutting of up to five cords of down and dead wood in specified areas for no charge. A maximum of five cords per household per year is allowed under free use.

The free use area map displays the location, which is in the Schultz Pass area on Forest Service Road 420 near the junction of FR 420 and 556.

The area can be reached from both sides of Schultz Pass.

If approaching from U.S. Highway 180, head east on E. Mount Elden Lookout Road (Forest Road 557) and proceed up Schultz Pass Road (FR 420) for approximately 5 miles and continue past the junction of Elden Springs Road (FR 556). Just past the junction you will see a road veering off of FR 420 toward the large piles of wood.

If approaching from U.S. Highway 89, head west on Elden Springs Road (FR 556) for approximately 4.5 miles until you reach the junction of Schultz Pass Road (FR 420). Take a right on FR 420 and follow it for approximately 100 yards, where a road veers off of FR 420 toward the large piles of wood.

