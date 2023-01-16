Free online workshop to help Coconino businesses with LGBTQ+ employees, customers

Business owners may feel trepidation about how to create a workplace welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community, but an upcoming online workshop from Arizona business coalition ONE Community offers the tools to understand and succeed in attracting and retaining LGBTQ+ employees and clients, according to a press release.

The three one-hour Zoom sessions are available to companies in Coconino, Yavapai and Pima counties. The Coconino sessions run Jan. 17-19 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Through open discussion, ONE Community will help business leaders understand current LGBTQ+ terminology, build empathy and practice the skills they need to achieve true diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations.

“Too often the needs of businesses in rural Arizona are overlooked, but these workshops offer exactly the kind of practical knowledge about diversifying your business that our entrepreneurs can use,” Sedona Councilmember Kathy Kinsella said. “I encourage all companies in Yavapai, Coconino and Pima counties to take advantage of these valuable discussions to learn how to create strong, inclusive workplaces and appeal to a wider range of consumers.”

As communities across Arizona continue their fight for an inclusive, resilient and sustainable rural economy, it’s more important than ever for small businesses to be aware of the changing landscape and understand how to competently integrate the LGBTQ+ community into their hiring, retention, growth and profit strategies.

“We’ve helped hundreds of rural Arizonans grow their businesses, and one strategy we always recommend is paying attention to diversity in their community,” said Rand Jenkins, CEO of Flagstaff marketing agency Mountain Mojo Group. “Workshops like these add to our team’s ongoing education and fulfill our commitment to being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, an advocate for diversity in the workplace and a firm believer in building stronger connections with others."