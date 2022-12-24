Free ‘Mountain Express’ bus service will shuttle skiers in Flagstaff beginning Dec. 26 to Snowbowl

Want to visit Arizona Snowbowl, but don’t want to drive up a windy, snowy, mountain highway? Thanks to a partnership between Snowbowl and Mountain Line, you’ve got another option.

Beginning Monday, Mountain Line will kick off the “Mountain Express,” a free-of-charge bus service running routes to Arizona Snowbowl every 30 minutes. The Mountain Express will run daily between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, then on Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 26.

The route begins and terminates at the Mountain Line Downtown Connection Center on Phoenix Avenue. All buses will stop at Flagstaff High School on Kendrick Street, with a free park-n-ride lot available in the lots east of Kendrick between Sullivan and Elm.

Mountain Express buses will also stop at Mountain Line’s existing Route 5 stops on Highway 180, including at the Pioneer Museum (northbound) and at Stevanna Way (southbound).

During days of operation, the first Mountain Express bus will depart from the Downtown Connection Center at 7:30 a.m., with subsequent buses departing about every 30 minutes until 4:25 p.m.

For the return trip down the mountain, the first bus departs Hart Prairie Lodge at 8:20 a.m., then every 30 minutes until 5:30 p.m.

“It's a great way to mitigate some of the traffic on Highway 180 and offer a more climate-friendly solution to get people up to the mountain,” said Mountain Line communications director Jacki Lenners. “And on those days when there is inclement weather, it offers people an option to not have to drive.”

All buses are equipped with “insta-chains” that engage at the push of a button.

“We are allowed to go up the road when chains and four-wheel-drive are required,” Lenners said.

Since it began in 2015, the Mountain Line Express has had an annual average ridership of over 11,000. During the 2018-2019 season, a whopping 26,570 skiers opted to use the Mountain Express rather than driving a personal vehicle.

Aside from reducing the stress of navigating Snowbowl traffic, the Mountain Express could also represent a significant savings for users.

“Certainly this year, with gas prices, it's really nice,” Lenners said. “It's also for locals. Maybe the kids want to ski but the parents don’t. Instead of having to drive up there twice, this is a nice option.”

While it’s free to use, the Mountain Express is made possible due to funding from Arizona Snowbowl. This season, that contract has the ski resort committed to about $77,000 to make the bus service possible.

For additional details and a full schedule, visit www.mountainline.az.gov/mountainexpress.