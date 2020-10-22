Free drug, electronic drop off and paper shredding event in Flagstaff Saturday

A group of local agencies is hosting a free drug drop off and paper shredding event this Saturday at the Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

People can drop off prescription drugs, medical syringes, up to 2 boxes of documents for shredding, latex paint, compact fluorescent lights, batteries, and electronics to ensure it is disposed of correctly.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 911 East Sawmill Road. Event hosts are requiring people wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread and remain inside their car. commercial waste. The agencies will not take commercial waste.

Agencies involved in the event also include the Williams Police Department, NAU Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the City of Flagstaff.

