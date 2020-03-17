Fredonia-Moccasin USD offering lunches during school closure
Fredonia-Moccasin USD offering lunches during school closure

During its school closure, which will last until at least March 30, Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District will be preparing lunches for students.

These meals can be picked up outside Fredonia Elementary School, or in the parking lot of the old school in Moccasin for out-of-town students, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every day. To reserve a lunch, email the student’s name by 9 a.m. each morning to lunch@fredonia.org.

District volunteers will serve these lunches for as long as they can safely, a media release stated. Updates will be provided at www.fredonia.org.

