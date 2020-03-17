Fredonia-Moccasin USD offering lunches during school closure

During its school closure, which will last until at least March 30, Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District will be preparing lunches for students.

These meals can be picked up outside Fredonia Elementary School, or in the parking lot of the old school in Moccasin for out-of-town students, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every day. To reserve a lunch, email the student’s name by 9 a.m. each morning to lunch@fredonia.org.