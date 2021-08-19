Fratelli Pizza to hold fundraiser for Killip Elementary

DAILY SUN STAFF
In an effort to help the cleanup effort at Killip Elementary School, after Tuesday's flooding that forced its evacuation, Fratelli Pizza will hold a fundraiser on August 24 at its three locations.
The restaurant announced that it will donate 20% of its sales from its downtown, Fort Valley and eastside locations to officials at Killip, which has been forced to a temporary site after rising waters entered the school hallways.
