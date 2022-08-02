Fratelli Pizza, Mama Burger raise funds for flooded family

Fratelli Pizza in Flagstaff will be hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday to benefit a local family severely impacted by post-fire flooding. A similar fundraiser was hosted last week by Mama Burger, another restaurant in the Fratelli family of businesses.

The Wilson family home in Wupatki Trails has been inundated by water multiple times during flood events caused by the Pipeline Fire. They’ve been displaced for weeks, unable to return home until they can properly mitigate and ensure that the house is safe for the Wilsons and their children. By some estimates, the Wilsons could be looking at expenses of up to $250,000 to repair and protect their home from future flooding. They have so far received no assistance from their insurance.

“I tried everything I could think of to do,” said father Chase Wilson during a recent interview with the Arizona Daily Sun. “I'm out of options. I have nothing.”

When Fratelli Pizza owners Pete and Brent Schepper learned of the Wilsons' plight, they decided to help out. The Wilsons have a family connection with the restaurateurs.

“Michael Wilson (Chase’s brother) worked for us for a great number of years,” explained general manager Chris Krueger. “He’s old school Fratelli’s. Chase worked with us for a while too.”

"Our relationship to the Wilson family goes back to the early years of Fratelli Pizza," Brent Schepper added. "Their family is one of the kindest, most hardworking, dedicated families we have ever met. They are good people and we know they would be out there helping us if it was our hour of need."

On Tuesday, 10% of proceeds from all Fratelli Pizza locations will go toward helping the Wilson family recover from post-fire flooding. There is no flyer or mention of the fundraiser necessary.

If pizza isn’t your thing, but you’d still like to help the Wilson family, Chase’s sister Kaitlin Buchanan has created a GoFundMe for the Wilson family.

“It’s an unimaginable amount of money that they’re faced with.” Buchanan said. “Anybody that knows Chase knows he would give the shirt off his back or anything to anybody. It’s not much, but I hope getting this fundraiser up can help in some small way.”

Fratelli Pizza has three locations in Flagstaff at 2120 N Fourth Street, 119 W Phoenix Avenue and 1850 N Fort Valley Road. The Wilson family GoFundMe can be found at gofund.me/9bd0e319, or by searching “Wilson Family rebuild” on gofundme.com.