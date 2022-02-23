 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fratelli Pizza among many Flagstaff businesses working through staffing issues

Eat, Pray, Snow

Steve Shannon clears snow from the patio tables at the Fratelli Pizza on Highway 180 in this 2018 file photo.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

As the Flagstaff economy reopened — following COVID-19 closures — the need for employees at many local businesses and employers skyrocketed.

Fratelli Pizza was just one of the many local restaurants impacted by the pandemic in terms of staffing and day-to-day operations.

Brett Shepper co-owns and oversees the three Fratelli locations with his brother. Shepper said he saw the pandemic impact their staffing capabilities right from the start.

“When the pandemic hit, we were at 93 employees and were looking to hire six or seven more going into summer,” Shepper said. “Instead, we lost a bunch. At the lowest point in the pandemic, we were probably at 50 employees.”

Boosting his staff back to its pre-pandemic numbers was not an easy feat, Shepper said. On average, he explained, for every five employees hired, Fratelli Pizza only retained three of them for longer than a month or two. The short stints were typical prior to the pandemic simply because the job does not work out for every potential employee, Shepper said. However, the severe lack of staffing, created by the pandemic, exacerbated these losses.

Fratelli Pizza was hit the hardest during and immediately after the recent holiday season, Shepper said. Each of the three locations experienced COVID-19 outbreaks among staff during this time.

“It was like all the people who left for the holidays came back with COVID, and then it just kind of spread like wildfire through our crew,” Shepper said. “Thankfully nobody got hospital sick, but most of my crew who got it were unable to work for several days due to sickness.”

Tanner Davison has been working with the pizza shop since August of 2021 and had a front-row seat when the pandemic engulfed the business over the holidays.

“With COVID, we did have to close Fourth Street [location] for a week. Then we opened it up and a few days later all the stores closed for like a week and a half,” Davison said. “In Flagstaff on New Year’s Eve and around the holidays, COVID was getting really bad -- which is why we closed.”

Each of the Fratelli Pizza locations were subject to closure over the past two years, Shepper said. While outbreaks of sickness were the main reasons for the closures, he explained there were numerous other staffing and safety aspects as well.

“We had times where we just had to close because our employees needed a break,” Shepper said. “[We did] things we would’ve never dreamed of doing prior to COVID, like closing on Mondays, closing early, opening late, turning the phones off. Just doing things to alleviate the pressure so we could continue to try and get through this.”

At the height of the pandemic, Shepper said, he began noticing a lot of burnout among his employees across the various locations. Causes of this employee burnout — alongside staffing shortages — were typically related to unruly customers, he said. Many of these customers, he explained, were angry about masking as well as the loss of dine-in privileges. Often, this anger was taken out on the establishment's employees -- which wore them down significantly over time, Shepper said.

Davison said he and many of his coworkers were happy with how the owners handled the closures, because they were typically weighing employee safety and well-being over profits.

“When they closed the store, of course I was like, ‘Oh, bummer, I don’t get to work,’” Davison said. “But at the same time, I’m not going to get exposed and I’m not going to have to deal with customers who are yelling at us because we’re short-staffed. I am grateful for them closing for us.”

In terms of safety precautions, Shepper said, they have tried to maintain safe work environments throughout the pandemic. Each location has been equipped with air ionizers as well as UVC ceiling fan lights in order to disinfect the air.

During the height of the business’s staffing shortages, Davison said, the team mentality of the employees truly shined through. When one location was experiencing significant staffing issues, employees from the other locations would even pick up shifts at a location where they did not typically work.

Shepper explained Fratelli Pizza has been hiring non-stop for nearly a full year -- which is very unusual for them. He said he has also noticed many other local businesses that have either been hiring or simply been having a difficult time filling their staffing needs. Due to the sheer amount of employers that are hiring, potential employees likely have their pick of workplaces, Shepper said.

“When you have all these choices, what can we do to differentiate ourselves from every other place that’s hiring?” Shepper said.

As minimum wage has crept up over the years, it has become increasingly difficult for high school students to obtain jobs because, as Shepper said, if an employer is paying upwards of $13 per hour, they are more likely to hire someone experienced. However, in an effort to gain more employees, Shepper said they began hiring more local high school students.

“They were getting their foot in the door more easily because their job applications were showing up and we needed to hire a lot of people,” Shepper said. “So it was kind of like if you filled out the application and showed up for the interview, you got a shot at a job. We weren’t necessarily looking for experience, we were looking for bodies.”

Shepper said he believes, overall, Fratelli Pizza will come out of its recent difficulties stronger, due to the sense of adaptability the business was forced to adopt.

“We didn’t deliver before COVID because we didn’t really have to, but because we lost the dine-in, we tried out the third-party delivery service Doordash,” Shepper said. “That’s worked out well and it’s fairly seamless. It opens us up to a whole new revenue stream and has made our online ordering more robust.”

Along with new technology and delivery services, the pizza place has also expanded the patio seating at multiple locations.

“We know how to do this, and I don’t think COVID is going to go away, so we’re probably going to have to react when the next variant comes out or when the next wave comes,” Shepper said. “We’ll be able to slip into our carryout and delivery service more so than our dine-in and just kind of be more flexible.”

Flagstaff's Fratelli Pizza provides an inside look at the strains COVID-19 has put on their staffing over the past year.

Understaffing a national issue

Allen Z. Reich, NAU Hotel and Restaurant Management professor in the W.A. Franke College of Business, explained understaffing is a constant national issue for many restaurants and businesses that operate under less than stellar conditions. COVID-19, however, brought many restaurants to their breaking points in terms of staffing, he said.

“As many restaurants closed and virtually all remaining restaurants stopped dine-in eating, focusing instead on delivery, take-out and drive-thru, many employees either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced, so they had to find other sources of income,” Reich said. “As they did, many found jobs that, for whatever reason, they liked more than their restaurant job.”

The staffing shortages that followed these initial job losses largely resulted due to former employees perceiving their new jobs as more dependable, in terms of potential COVID-19 closures, Reich said. Some of the new work environments these individuals were experiencing were also potentially more favorable than their previous restaurant job; restaurant work is typically a fast-paced, dynamic workplace with an emphasis on customer service, Reich said.

Labor needs flooded the U.S. economy over the past year. According to a November article from the New York Times, there are five million fewer people working within the U.S. than prior to the pandemic; three million fewer are looking for work at all.

“Currently, because the U.S. economy has been re-opening at a pace that is far stronger than had been expected, there was a concurrent need for more employees — more employees than were available,” Reich said.

Despite the current challenges many businesses are facing when it comes to hiring, restaurants and other businesses that typically hire part-time workers — high school or college students — have it easier than employers that require full-time employees with significant experience or training, Reich said.

"If a restaurant has a difficult time hiring employees in Flagstaff, it has more to do with the restaurant not being perceived as a great place to work and not being what is known as the employer-of-choice for potential employees," Reich said.

NAU, the largest public employer in the Flagstaff area, currently has 114 university staff jobs listed just on their Flagstaff campus. Handshake, NAU’s student employment platform, also currently has over 75 listings for on-campus student jobs.These range from bus drivers and baristas to math tutors and ITS tech assistants.

However, NAU is offering $12.15 per hour, while the local minimum wage paid outside the university is a $15.50 minimum wage per hour or an hourly tipped minimum wage of $13, as of January.

Despite the wage gap between on-campus and off-campus jobs, both of these economic layers of Flagstaff have been, and continue to be, strained by staffing shortages. While many local establishments are struggling to keep part-time staffing afloat, so is the largest employer in the city, NAU.

Randy Wilson Memorial Award

Joshua Ostby and Camille Sipple are this semester's interns from Northern Arizona University, funded by the Randy Wilson Memorial Fund. They will be writing articles throughout the semester on a variety of topics.

The NAU Foundation has started a crowdfunding website to help bring attention to Randy's fellowship award, which helps pay for valuable internship opportunities for NAU students here at the Daily Sun. Randy’s wife, Lindsay, started this award four years ago to make sure he had a lasting impact on the community after his passing, but its original funds have dwindled over time as interns have signed on each semester.

More information can be found at https://crowdfund.foundationnau.org/project/29717. Contributions are appreciated, but it's more important to me that Randy's legacy endure in the community he called home for more than two decades. Thank you for helping to spread the word.

-- Chris Etling, Editor

