Fratelli Pizza among many Flagstaff businesses working through staffing issues

As the Flagstaff economy reopened — following COVID-19 closures — the need for employees at many local businesses and employers skyrocketed.

Fratelli Pizza was just one of the many local restaurants impacted by the pandemic in terms of staffing and day-to-day operations.

Brett Shepper co-owns and oversees the three Fratelli locations with his brother. Shepper said he saw the pandemic impact their staffing capabilities right from the start.

“When the pandemic hit, we were at 93 employees and were looking to hire six or seven more going into summer,” Shepper said. “Instead, we lost a bunch. At the lowest point in the pandemic, we were probably at 50 employees.”

Boosting his staff back to its pre-pandemic numbers was not an easy feat, Shepper said. On average, he explained, for every five employees hired, Fratelli Pizza only retained three of them for longer than a month or two. The short stints were typical prior to the pandemic simply because the job does not work out for every potential employee, Shepper said. However, the severe lack of staffing, created by the pandemic, exacerbated these losses.

Fratelli Pizza was hit the hardest during and immediately after the recent holiday season, Shepper said. Each of the three locations experienced COVID-19 outbreaks among staff during this time.

“It was like all the people who left for the holidays came back with COVID, and then it just kind of spread like wildfire through our crew,” Shepper said. “Thankfully nobody got hospital sick, but most of my crew who got it were unable to work for several days due to sickness.”

Tanner Davison has been working with the pizza shop since August of 2021 and had a front-row seat when the pandemic engulfed the business over the holidays.

“With COVID, we did have to close Fourth Street [location] for a week. Then we opened it up and a few days later all the stores closed for like a week and a half,” Davison said. “In Flagstaff on New Year’s Eve and around the holidays, COVID was getting really bad -- which is why we closed.”

Each of the Fratelli Pizza locations were subject to closure over the past two years, Shepper said. While outbreaks of sickness were the main reasons for the closures, he explained there were numerous other staffing and safety aspects as well.

“We had times where we just had to close because our employees needed a break,” Shepper said. “[We did] things we would’ve never dreamed of doing prior to COVID, like closing on Mondays, closing early, opening late, turning the phones off. Just doing things to alleviate the pressure so we could continue to try and get through this.”

At the height of the pandemic, Shepper said, he began noticing a lot of burnout among his employees across the various locations. Causes of this employee burnout — alongside staffing shortages — were typically related to unruly customers, he said. Many of these customers, he explained, were angry about masking as well as the loss of dine-in privileges. Often, this anger was taken out on the establishment's employees -- which wore them down significantly over time, Shepper said.

Davison said he and many of his coworkers were happy with how the owners handled the closures, because they were typically weighing employee safety and well-being over profits.

“When they closed the store, of course I was like, ‘Oh, bummer, I don’t get to work,’” Davison said. “But at the same time, I’m not going to get exposed and I’m not going to have to deal with customers who are yelling at us because we’re short-staffed. I am grateful for them closing for us.”

In terms of safety precautions, Shepper said, they have tried to maintain safe work environments throughout the pandemic. Each location has been equipped with air ionizers as well as UVC ceiling fan lights in order to disinfect the air.

During the height of the business’s staffing shortages, Davison said, the team mentality of the employees truly shined through. When one location was experiencing significant staffing issues, employees from the other locations would even pick up shifts at a location where they did not typically work.

Shepper explained Fratelli Pizza has been hiring non-stop for nearly a full year -- which is very unusual for them. He said he has also noticed many other local businesses that have either been hiring or simply been having a difficult time filling their staffing needs. Due to the sheer amount of employers that are hiring, potential employees likely have their pick of workplaces, Shepper said.

“When you have all these choices, what can we do to differentiate ourselves from every other place that’s hiring?” Shepper said.

As minimum wage has crept up over the years, it has become increasingly difficult for high school students to obtain jobs because, as Shepper said, if an employer is paying upwards of $13 per hour, they are more likely to hire someone experienced. However, in an effort to gain more employees, Shepper said they began hiring more local high school students.

“They were getting their foot in the door more easily because their job applications were showing up and we needed to hire a lot of people,” Shepper said. “So it was kind of like if you filled out the application and showed up for the interview, you got a shot at a job. We weren’t necessarily looking for experience, we were looking for bodies.”

Shepper said he believes, overall, Fratelli Pizza will come out of its recent difficulties stronger, due to the sense of adaptability the business was forced to adopt.

“We didn’t deliver before COVID because we didn’t really have to, but because we lost the dine-in, we tried out the third-party delivery service Doordash,” Shepper said. “That’s worked out well and it’s fairly seamless. It opens us up to a whole new revenue stream and has made our online ordering more robust.”

Along with new technology and delivery services, the pizza place has also expanded the patio seating at multiple locations.

“We know how to do this, and I don’t think COVID is going to go away, so we’re probably going to have to react when the next variant comes out or when the next wave comes,” Shepper said. “We’ll be able to slip into our carryout and delivery service more so than our dine-in and just kind of be more flexible.”

Flagstaff's Fratelli Pizza provides an inside look at the strains COVID-19 has put on their staffing over the past year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 0