Restoration work at Frances Short Pond will continue into the fall, city officials said Thursday.

Throughout the summer, the city removed over 5,000 cubic yards of ash and debris from post-wildfire flooding that had settled into Frances Short Pond.

The dredging work is meant to increase the capacity of the pond for future post-wildfire flooding runoff. Removing ash from the bottom of the pond also allows a healthy pond ecosystem to develop.

Crews also worked to repair retaining walls around the pond and improved drainage into the pond.

City officials say that this fall there are plans to install electricity to deliver dissolved oxygen to the pond for fish. A valve will also be added to the pond to connect it with a future channel downstream. After this work is completed, the pond will be refilled and reopened to the public.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the pond area until the restoration work is complete. For related questions, please contact City of Flagstaff Stormwater Manager Ed Schenk at Edward.Schenk@flagstaffaz.gov.