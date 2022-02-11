FPD: Suspected Wells Fargo robber in custody

Flagstaff police have apprehended the man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo off Milton Road and Plaza Way Friday, officials say.

The robbery occurred around 9:13 a.m. Friday. Officials described the suspected robber as a white man in his 70s with gray hair and white facial "scruff." He was last seen wearing a colorful jacket possibly with green on it and carrying a military green backpack.

Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman said the man was in custody around 10:30 a.m. He added that he has not yet been identified.

It's not know if the man was armed or if he left the scene in a car.

Northern Arizona University issued an alert to students and faculty shortly after asking the public to steer clear of the area as the situation was ongoing. The bank borders on NAU campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

