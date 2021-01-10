Fourth Street Vintage preserving history

On Jan. 1, Fourth Street’s newest business opened its doors to the public. Fourth Street Vintage, owned by Laura and Bill Buehler, is located in the building formerly occupied by the Flagstaff Farmers Market, the space now filled with a maze of furniture, automobile parts, clothing, vinyl, road signs and more.
However, they’ve continued to pay homage to the longtime Flagstaff favorite that closed late last year by keeping the “Farm Fresh Produce” sign hanging prominently.
“And we're going to try to bring the bees back, a little honeycomb on the roof,” Bill said. “So we're going to talk to the bee guy to see if he'll bring the hive back. That was always a piece of Flagstaff history.”
And keeping history alive is at the heart and soul of running a vintage shop, as each carefully curated piece has its own story. The couple also co-owns Old Highway Trading Post with their friend Patricia Stetson and her two children Cameron and Abigail. The business recently won recognition as the best place to go for antique shopping in 2020’s Best of Flagstaff, but the Buehlers had more inventory than they could stock at the small Route 66 shop.
“Most of this stuff was sitting at our house in our barn waiting for a space at Old Highway,” Laura explained.
“[We figured] someday, we're going to get a great big shop and we're going to be able to put motorcycles on the tables,” Bill said, also noting the dressers and other large pieces that wouldn’t fit. “So we kind of stashed a lot of this stuff away for years and years.”
The couple has kept inventory between Fourth Street Vintage and Old Highway Trading Post largely the same, albeit with slightly more of an emphasis on Native American jewelry and rugs at the latter. They’re still determining what their customer base wants to see at the new location and plan to adjust as the business grows.
“We pride ourselves in trying to have a little bit of something for everybody. You never know who's going to come through that door,” Laura said.
“You get that mix of people anywhere from 17 to 90,” Bill said. “The younger people are into the hipster clothes and then the older folks are still looking for that little piece of glassware for their collection, but we try not to carry too many dishes and dolls and doilies. Most antique stores, you walk in there and they're just full of the same stuff. We like to carry one-of-a-kind, unique items that make people just go, ‘Wow, that's awesome.’”
While the majority of the store has been curated by the couple, they also have sections stocked by other dealers and friends as well as their children. Some of the more popular items they’ve noticed customers interested in are records.
“Vintage vinyl’s coming back. In my time they were just records to us and as soon as [other forms of music] came out, we were like, OK, cassette tapes, and then on to CDs, and we kind of forgot about the vinyl,” Bill said. “Now everybody wants a vinyl collection with all the cool vinyl so we have a really great collection of around 4,000 vintage records.”
And same with the resurgence of mid-century modern styles of furniture, something the couple keeps an eye out for whenever they’re hunting for new stock. Amassing such a wide array of vintage and collectibles has taken years of shopping at estate sales, swap meets and auctions. The couple has even had regular success pulling over for vans they see selling goods on the side of the road, although it’s become more difficult to find deals as the allure of vintage has grown and more people have been on the hunt. Still, the demand is there due to the endurance and beauty of vintage items.
“A dresser would stay in the cabinet shop for two weeks while they made it and several people would work on it, now it's just an assembly line stuff out there of big box dressers that are held together with tacks,” Bill said with a laugh. “You see dumpsters full of them ‘cause the kids buy them and just use them for a year and then they break and throw them away. We like selling quality stuff, stuff that's going to be around for another 100 years.”
The Buehlers emphasize that they’re not running a museum, and bring in a truck load of new items every day to replace what’s been claimed and keep the selection fresh.
“We love to sell stuff,” Laura said. “We try to give our customers a deal when we can.”
“And the more they buy, the better the deals,” Bill added. “If they bring up a whole stack, well then we always fix them up.”
The shop invites people to get comfortable and stay a while as they browse while enjoying complimentary coffee and water, and once the weather warms up the couple plans to host a grand opening celebration in the parking lot. Until then, they’re just enjoying the ride.
“We've been so busy and everybody's so supportive,” Bill said. “We walk in and just smile because we've been working hard so we’ve been super stoked to see it come to life.”
“It’s been a dream come true,” Laura said. “We're just going to have fun and do what we love and grow old.”