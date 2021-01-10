Fourth Street Vintage preserving history

The couple has kept inventory between Fourth Street Vintage and Old Highway Trading Post largely the same, albeit with slightly more of an emphasis on Native American jewelry and rugs at the latter. They’re still determining what their customer base wants to see at the new location and plan to adjust as the business grows.

“We pride ourselves in trying to have a little bit of something for everybody. You never know who's going to come through that door,” Laura said.

“You get that mix of people anywhere from 17 to 90,” Bill said. “The younger people are into the hipster clothes and then the older folks are still looking for that little piece of glassware for their collection, but we try not to carry too many dishes and dolls and doilies. Most antique stores, you walk in there and they're just full of the same stuff. We like to carry one-of-a-kind, unique items that make people just go, ‘Wow, that's awesome.’”

While the majority of the store has been curated by the couple, they also have sections stocked by other dealers and friends as well as their children. Some of the more popular items they’ve noticed customers interested in are records.