Fourth Street bridge closed for construction over weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan around a weekend closure of the Fourth Street bridge over Interstate 40 from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, as work continues on the bridge replacement project.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency vehicles will have access across Fourth Street during the closure. Drivers can use Huntington Drive or Soliere Avenue as an alternate route.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while construction is underway.

