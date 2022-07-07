Fourth hearing held for Riser

Another trial took place Tuesday for Matthew Riser, who allegedly burned toilet paper on the Coconino National Forest near where the Pipeline Fire began in June.

Riser was initially charged with three counts — possessing marijuana, lighting a fire during restrictions and residing on the national forest. The first charge was dismissed without prejudice at the previous hearing, meaning that it could be refiled in the future.

Tuesday’s status hearing opened with the defense declaring Riser’s intention to plead guilty to lighting a fire during restrictions and no contest to the third count.

The U.S. attorney noted that Riser is still a suspect in the ongoing investigation into the Pipeline Fire, which burned 26,532 acres near the San Francisco Peaks in June.

“Nothing today prevents future charges down the road,” he said, referring to the Pipeline Fire investigation.

Judge Camille Bibles added that the second count refers to lighting a fire in a restricted area rather than culpability for the Pipeline Fire -- which “cuts multiple ways.”

It was decided that both pleas should wait until the next status hearing set for Wednesday, July 13, to give Bibles time to review the no contest plea and to allow Pretrial Services to prepare a report on how Riser’s release has gone. Riser may also be sentenced during that hearing.