Fourth Coconino County COVID-19 Blitz testing collects 341 tests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At the fourth testing blitz event that took place Saturday in Flagstaff, Coconino County collected 341 tests for COVID-19. In total, with the three previous testing blitz events, the County has collected 1,439 tests.

Specimens collected at the Blitz were sent to TGen North. Once results are received, Coconino County Health and Human Services will notify those tested of results throughout the week.

“Testing is a priority in Coconino County as we battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Supervisor Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release. “We thank everyone who has come to be tested, and we encourage and hope that the state will continue these testing blitzes.”

Testing is available at Fort Tuthill County Park Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a medical order. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.