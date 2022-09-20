 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Found: Search is called off for missing Flagstaff couple, located unharmed in Utah

Waiting for the Parents

Sam Wood, 7, left, and his brother, Felix Flynn, 6, have been waiting two weeks for their mother, Lyla Zeller, 28, and Felix’s father, Jacob Flynn, 28, to return home. Zeller and Flynn have been missing, with a police report filed with the Flagstaff Police Department. Friends will be searching Woody Mountain Road and the End of the World area for the pair today.

 JAKE BACON, Arizona Daily Sun

On Monday night, a state trooper from Utah called Ann Marie Zeller to tell her that her daughter, who had been missing since August 12, was found safe along with her fiancé during a traffic stop. On Tuesday morning, the Flagstaff Police Department published a post on their Facebook page calling off the search for Lyla Zeller and Jacob Flynn.

Zeller attended Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, and she and Flynn are Flagstaff locals. The two were last seen in Flagstaff after dropping off their two young sons with Eric Wood. Wood and Zeller share a son, Sam; Wood has been taking care of Sam and Flynn’s 6-year-old son Felix since the pair disappeared last month.

Concerned friends led a search effort at the “End of the World,” a camping area off of Woody Mountain Road. The person who spearheaded the search has since learned the pair was found unharmed.

Lyla’s mother said right now friends and family don’t know much more than the fact that the pair were stopped by a state trooper in “good health.”

“We feel better,” Ann Marie said. “They’ve been through so much. It’s kind of unbelievable. Maybe they just needed to do things different. They’ve been through a lot these last few months and they never complain.”

The boys are still with Wood, as far as Ann Marie knows.

“Eric has done such a great job," she said. “The kids have been doing a great job.”

