Fostering a bond: What it takes to prepare shelter dogs and cats for adoption

Just three days prior, Marvin got sprung — and, yeah, that’s the very verb Suzy Palmer used winkingly, sprung, shelter release-as-jailbreak — from High Country Humane. So this handsome mutt’s new foster parent was still getting to know him, his habits and quirks, his issues.
Already, Palmer could see that Marvin, a 2-year-old cattle dog mix, was a rather chill guy.
He was quick to learn the house rules, mellow around the family’s two permanent dogs, Rocket and Meg, and on a road trip to Home Depot never tugged on the leash nor made a peep. OK, so he wouldn’t eat the food the shelter had sent, and Palmer had to fall back on her sure-fire chicken-and-rice entrée but, really, Marvin seemed anything but high-maintenance.
Still, Palmer sensed something enigmatic about Marvin, a hesitancy and self-protectiveness. Palmer is a veteran foster-dog participant, so she has handled all types — hyper to hibernating, puppies to elder statesmen — and gets them ready to be adopted. Early on, Marvin intrigued her. His brow seemed frozen in a furrow, his stark yellow-brown eyes alert, taking everything in.
“There’s something about a dog’s body that you can tell,” said Palmer, scratching Marvin behind the ear in the front yard of her University Heights home. “He’s very concrete right now. He’s on guard. He’s not relaxed. When I rub his face, he understands that’s love and I’m not hurting him, then he’ll sort of lean into it. He’s never snapped. I haven’t yet heard him bark. But he’s kind of just concrete.”
But then, with Marvin splayed on the leash with eyes drooping almost to slumber, a neighbor happened to stroll by on the sidewalk with her two pooches in tow.
Grrrr. Grrr.
Marvin was on his feet.
Ruff. Ruff.
Marvin barked, not loudly. And as he did so, he slowly backed away from the two larger dogs loping along the sidewalk.
Palmer looked startled.
“Oh, this is the most activity I’ve seen out of him,” she said. “The most he’s reacted to anything.”
In moments, though, Marvin had plopped back down on the pine needles, one paw tucked under his torso and face impassive once more, save that furrowed brow.
“You know,” Palmer added, “my daughter’s going to college and if she had an apartment, I’d say this is the dog to get, because he looks so much meaner than he is.”
Tempted as she might be to bring Marvin permanently into the family fold, Palmer always resists any impulse. She’s a veteran foster dog volunteer, and she knows her role: to be a caretaker for shelter dogs adjusting to life at a home after time on the streets and, hopefully, help them acclimate enough to be adopted.
Besides, Palmer already did the “foster failure” thing once, with Meg, her cattle dog. She was a foster that tugged at Palmer’s heart, reminding her of her dearly departed longtime cattle dog, so she broke the unwritten code of fostering and kept her.
Increased need for fosters
Already this year Palmer has fostered six dogs from High Country Humane, and all of the previous five before Marvin have been placed. That’s a foster’s job.
Palmer might shed a tear or two at the adoption, especially if the pooch has been in her care for nearly a month and bonded with the family, but the goal is to find permanent homes for a growing number of strays.
Officials at Flagstaff’s two busiest shelters, Coconino Humane Association and High Country Humane, say the need for foster volunteers this summer is dire because of what they are calling an alarming influx of animals, primarily kittens and puppies.
At High Country, foster and volunteer manager Sarah Mason said 223 of the shelter’s 357 animals are in foster care, with another 40 “still looking for foster families.” At Coconino Humane, foster coordinator Charlotte Peterson reports close to 60 dogs and cats in foster care, a significant jump from the 15 they had in winter.
“We always have a need for fosters, especially now,” Peterson said. “Sometimes it can be hard, but it’s very rewarding to foster. These are rescue animals and some have issues, like malnutrition or medical or behavior (issues), but you’re helping them adjust and find a home.”
For Mason, finding fosters has become a necessity because of the volume the shelter is experiencing. The shelter, she said, handles medical procedures and other costs for fosters.
“The increase in owner surrenders, stray and abandoned animals this year has taken us all by surprise,” Mason said. “As we try to understand the reason why, we are finding that families are in greater need than ever for support financially and medically, not only to help themselves but to help their pets.
“The lack of affordable pet care and spay/neuter services in Coconino County to the public leaves many families with unwanted litters this time of year. What makes a good foster family is someone who is willing to open their heart and their home to an animal or animals in need. As long as they have the desire to help and the love to share, we take care of everything else that is needed.”
What fostering entails
Marvin, it would seem, found a foster pro in Palmer. She and her two daughters, Ayame, 17, and Akiko, 13, dote on the foster dogs, and husband Stan has long since come to terms with the fact that his wife is crazy about the canines.
“Is (Stan) going to walk them? Ah, that’s not his gig,” said Palmer, a clinical researcher for W. L. Gore & Associates. “He just puts up with my antics. He doesn’t even question it anymore.”
What does Palmer get out of fostering?
She smiled, as if the answer was obvious: love.
“Everybody says to me, ‘Oh, I couldn’t do it, because it’s so hard when you have to give them up,’” Palmer said. “You have to kind of tell yourself you are doing it for the betterment of the pet for somebody else. You’re doing this so they adapt better into someone else’s home. You are helping them adjust, do potty training, learn to behave and, you know, how to be a dog.”
There have been some challenging cases for Palmer. She fostered a blind dog once that she cheekily named “Magoo” and successfully placed in a permanent home. Just recently, she fostered a 4-month-old puppy, Marci, who had been hit by a car and eventually had to have a back leg amputated. That wasn’t Palmer’s first “tripod,” she said, but Marci rehabbed wonderfully and recently was placed with a family from Dewey-Humboldt in Yavapai County.
“I shed a tear when I let go of her,” Palmer admitted. “There are some that really tug at your heart strings. They sent me a picture the next day of her in a beautiful backyard. She’s in the grass. She looks happy. That makes me feel 110% better…
“My daughter Akiko says, ‘You like the broken ones, Mom,’” and I think I do.”
But Palmer is quick to note that she’s no foster parent saint. Sometimes, there are difficult dogs. Sometimes, they can be a pain and slow to learn. It’s a challenge, though, she readily takes on.
She likes to tell the saga of a 6-month-old puppy Guthrie — nicknamed “Guppy” — who came to the house out of control.
“I picked her up (from High Country), and she was attacking my female dog (Meg)," Palmer said. "Constantly. I called and said, ‘I don’t know if I could do this one.’ She was very aggressive. I had her tethered to me, and she got really protective. She didn’t want (Meg). She snapped and growled and fought.
“I thought, let me try something. I had one of those vibration collars that had a remote control. That fixed it. A little buzz and that was the end of that, never had to go any further. That collar never worked on my dogs. It corrected the problem and Guppy became an adoptable foster. Someone adopted her.”
Time and patience needed
One key to being a successful fosterer, Palmer says, is putting in the time. Even before COVID-19, Palmer worked from home, and her daughters also are around to give attention and train the newcomers.
Too, Palmer said she doesn’t feel tied down, obligated, when fostering. She says people should not feel bad if their first forays don’t work out and they return the kitten or puppy when it’s time for them to be spayed or neutered. It happens.
Palmer is experienced enough now to intuit just from High Country’s online roster of foster-available dogs which might be a good fit for their family for a month’s stay. When she and Ayame and Akiko sat in front of the screen last week to look at prospects, Palmer knew she wanted an adult dog because the family has a vacation planned next month and, she figured, it’d be less work.
“I said to my daughters, ‘I’ll spring anybody you want,’ and the girls were like, ‘Oh, what about Marvin.’”
Marvin’s profile picture and bio showed that same furrowed-brow look. Breed: cattle dog mix. Weight: 41.2 pounds. Age: 2 years, 2 months, 1 week. Palmer’s a sucker for cattle dogs, so they took the plunge.
Not 10 minutes after Marvin was to Rocket and Meg, Palmer knew they’d made a good choice.
“I like the fact (Marvin) likes other dogs,” she said. “His tail wags when he’s with my dogs. That’s a good positive for anybody who might want (to adopt) him. He’s just going to take a long time to warm up. If you have another dog, that’s perfect. I don’t think I’d want him to go into a home without another dog.”
One thing that won’t happen, Palmer swears, is that Marvin will become a permanent member of the family. Then again, she said that when she was fostering Meg two years ago, and look what happened.
When foster parents keep a dog, it may be called a “failure,” but it’s a loving one. Meg was special, because she reminded Palmer so much of her dearly departed cattle dog.
Marvin’s a chill dog and all, but, so far, Palmer doesn’t have that tight a connection.
“Marvin just needs someone to show him the ropes,” Palmer said. “He’ll get picked up. As soon as we can break down that concrete exterior, he’ll be great.”