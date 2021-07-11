Fostering a bond: What it takes to prepare shelter dogs and cats for adoption

She likes to tell the saga of a 6-month-old puppy Guthrie — nicknamed “Guppy” — who came to the house out of control.

“I picked her up (from High Country), and she was attacking my female dog (Meg)," Palmer said. "Constantly. I called and said, ‘I don’t know if I could do this one.’ She was very aggressive. I had her tethered to me, and she got really protective. She didn’t want (Meg). She snapped and growled and fought.

“I thought, let me try something. I had one of those vibration collars that had a remote control. That fixed it. A little buzz and that was the end of that, never had to go any further. That collar never worked on my dogs. It corrected the problem and Guppy became an adoptable foster. Someone adopted her.”

Time and patience needed

One key to being a successful fosterer, Palmer says, is putting in the time. Even before COVID-19, Palmer worked from home, and her daughters also are around to give attention and train the newcomers.

Too, Palmer said she doesn’t feel tied down, obligated, when fostering. She says people should not feel bad if their first forays don’t work out and they return the kitten or puppy when it’s time for them to be spayed or neutered. It happens.