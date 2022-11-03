Fossil Creek and Sycamore Canyon reopen to public following devastating wildfires

Fossil Creek and Sycamore Canyon — closed since summer 2021 due to the impacts of the Backbone Fire and Rafael Fire — are reopening today to the public.

All Fossil Creek sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will be accessible today, with the exception of the Dixon Lewis Trail -- formerly known as the Waterfall Trail -- which, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release, is “expected to reopen later this month when repairs are complete.”

The release also stated that “the 16-month closure was necessary to allow the landscape to recover from both fire and monsoonal damage. Road and infrastructure repair was conducted during the closure period to ensure visitor safety.”

“This area is special to a great many people, and we appreciate the public’s patience while it recovers,” said Alex Schlueter, deputy district ranger. “That recovery continues for both Fossil Creek and Sycamore Canyon, but we are excited to welcome visitors back.”

In the interest of continued recovery, the release warns that “a future closure is likely during the 2023 monsoon season (June through October) for public safety. Because vegetation in the area has not fully grown back since the fire, there is a greater risk for flash flooding and debris dams, especially during heavy precipitation.”

Additionally, it states that Fossil Creek will likely close temporarily in early 2023 to complete resurfacing of Forest Road 708.

Though not currently required, permits will be required for the Fossil Creek area beginning April 1 and will go on sale March 1, and can be purchased at Recreation.gov.

Camping is only allowed downstream of Fossil Creek Bridge and upstream of the historic dam site in the backcountry. Camping is not allowed within the permit area during the permit season.

The Forest Service release also reminds all visitors to “pack out all trash, stick to developed recreation areas, and abide by all posted signage indicating restrictions or closures.”