Fort Tuthill Utility Improvement Project approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved a project to overhaul Fort Tuthill County Park’s utility infrastructure. The project includes construction of a new sewer line from University Heights to and within the park, as well as a water line within the park which will connect with City of Flagstaff sewer and water utilities. Both utilities will be owned by the City of Flagstaff upon project completion.

The project is expected to lead to future park activities and amenities, such as an expanded campground and year-round permanent restrooms.

Starting this month through October 2020, about 1.5 miles of sewer and 2,000 linear feet of water infrastructure will be built underneath a stretch of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) on the Sinclair Wash Segment (west end). FUTS trail users should be prepared for trail reroutes beginning in July and ending in October along the Sinclair Wash Segment leading to Fort Tuthill County Park. Reroutes will be close to the existing FUTS trail but will bypass the construction work. Trail conditions may be an increased grade, on single-track or along existing unpaved Forest Service Roads which are open to vehicular traffic. Trail users should be prepared for alternating portions of reroutes that change periodically. Directional signage will be provided onsite.