Fort Tuthill Utility Improvement Project approved

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved a project to overhaul Fort Tuthill County Park’s utility infrastructure. The project includes construction of a new sewer line from University Heights to and within the park, as well as a water line within the park which will connect with City of Flagstaff sewer and water utilities. Both utilities will be owned by the City of Flagstaff upon project completion.
The project is expected to lead to future park activities and amenities, such as an expanded campground and year-round permanent restrooms.
Starting this month through October 2020, about 1.5 miles of sewer and 2,000 linear feet of water infrastructure will be built underneath a stretch of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) on the Sinclair Wash Segment (west end). FUTS trail users should be prepared for trail reroutes beginning in July and ending in October along the Sinclair Wash Segment leading to Fort Tuthill County Park. Reroutes will be close to the existing FUTS trail but will bypass the construction work. Trail conditions may be an increased grade, on single-track or along existing unpaved Forest Service Roads which are open to vehicular traffic. Trail users should be prepared for alternating portions of reroutes that change periodically. Directional signage will be provided onsite.
This project is funded through the Coconino Parks and Open Space (CPOS) voter-approved tax initiative, which was approved by 61% of Coconino County voters in 2002. The open space acquisition and park development initiative raised the County sales tax a one-eighth of one-cent for County parks until September 2014, accumulating $33 million. The tax funded the Coconino Parks and Open Space Program (CPOS) to develop and re-develop community parks in the County system and acquire open space within critical natural areas in the greater Flagstaff area. These funds are only available to CPOS-funded and voter-approved projects and not for other purposes such as COVID-19 projects.
For more information, visit http://www.coconino.az.gov/forttuthillutilityimprovementproject.
