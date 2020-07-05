Fort Tuthill testing site staying busy amid Arizona virus surge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drive-up COVID-19 testing has been available at Fort Tuthill since mid-March when the pandemic closed cities all over the country. Over the last couple weeks, amid Arizona’s recent spike, the location has seen an influx of testing.

Coconino County interim public information officer Claire Harper said in an email that during the first five days of June, an average of 61 tests per day were collected, but the last five days of the month saw a daily average of 330.

“In response to the recent increase in testing demand, the county has developed a more robust specimen collection site staffing plan, and are seeking additional assistance from community partners and the state to adequately address these needs,” Harper said.

Increased traffic means longer waits and the potential for strained materials, but the county is working to keep up with the demand, Harper said. Those who are tested at Fort Tuthill should expect to wait two to three hours, with lines opening at 9 a.m. and testing beginning at 10 a.m. Test results might take up to 10 days and self-quarantine following a test is recommended if there is any concern about exposure.