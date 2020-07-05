Fort Tuthill testing site staying busy amid Arizona virus surge

Drive-up COVID-19 testing has been available at Fort Tuthill since mid-March when the pandemic closed cities all over the country. Over the last couple weeks, amid Arizona’s recent spike, the location has seen an influx of testing.
Coconino County interim public information officer Claire Harper said in an email that during the first five days of June, an average of 61 tests per day were collected, but the last five days of the month saw a daily average of 330.
“In response to the recent increase in testing demand, the county has developed a more robust specimen collection site staffing plan, and are seeking additional assistance from community partners and the state to adequately address these needs,” Harper said.
Increased traffic means longer waits and the potential for strained materials, but the county is working to keep up with the demand, Harper said. Those who are tested at Fort Tuthill should expect to wait two to three hours, with lines opening at 9 a.m. and testing beginning at 10 a.m. Test results might take up to 10 days and self-quarantine following a test is recommended if there is any concern about exposure.
Registered nurses and healthcare volunteers handle specimen and information collection. Upon approaching the testing tent, a volunteer asks those to be tested for personal details such as name, occupation, pronouns, address and details of potential exposure.
“The community has been great in stepping up to assist in these operations; local healthcare partners have provided much-needed support to these operations, and medically trained people throughout the community have volunteered their time and services in response to increasing demand,” Harper said. “We are, however, still in need of additional medical staff to continue to support the ongoing testing demand -- which is likely not going to decrease anytime in the near future.”
The influx of positive cases in Arizona has encouraged partial closures once again and many parts of the state are a long way from flattening their curves. The state continues to see new daily high numbers with nearly 5,000 new cases reported on July 1, according to the Arizona Republic.
Coconino County accounts for almost 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. County dashboards show a 117% increase in positive cases during the week of June 20, aligning with the influx of testing. This number dropped to 70% the following week.
“As the county and the state continue to improve their testing capabilities, there has been a predictable increase in the number of confirmed cases,” Harper said. “The county recognizes that as the number of confirmed cases rises, so does the need for additional testing, surveillance, contact tracing and patient monitoring. The county is proactively taking measures to address our response accordingly.”
Fort Tuthill offers free tests without a referral on weekdays, operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, according to the Coconino County website.
