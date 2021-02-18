Fort Tuthill Saturday vaccine appointments canceled

Coconino County has canceled all first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Fort Tuthill for Saturday, Feb. 19, due to a continued delay in its weekly vaccine shipment caused by extreme weather conditions across the country.

The same delay prompted the cancellations of all Thursday and Friday first dose appointments at Fort Tuthill and several of county’s partner distribution sites: Northern Arizona University, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Elks Lodge clinic and North Country HealthCare. Fort Tuthill is the only site affected by the Saturday first dose cancellations; those affected will be contacted by the vaccination site with instructions on rescheduling.

No second dose appointments have currently been impacted.

Coconino County Health and Human Services Division Manager Sarah Schildecker said the county opens up appointments as soon as it knows how much vaccine will be arriving to get doses out to community members as quickly as possible, as required by an executive order issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The order requires us to use the vaccine within a seven-day period, and to really not maintain any sort of cushion, and for that reason we’ve had to cancel appointments this week because of the delay,” Schildecker said.