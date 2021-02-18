Fort Tuthill Saturday vaccine appointments canceled

Coconino County has canceled all first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Fort Tuthill for Saturday, Feb. 19, due to a continued delay in its weekly vaccine shipment caused by extreme weather conditions across the country.
The same delay prompted the cancellations of all Thursday and Friday first dose appointments at Fort Tuthill and several of county’s partner distribution sites: Northern Arizona University, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Elks Lodge clinic and North Country HealthCare. Fort Tuthill is the only site affected by the Saturday first dose cancellations; those affected will be contacted by the vaccination site with instructions on rescheduling.
No second dose appointments have currently been impacted.
Coconino County Health and Human Services Division Manager Sarah Schildecker said the county opens up appointments as soon as it knows how much vaccine will be arriving to get doses out to community members as quickly as possible, as required by an executive order issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
“The order requires us to use the vaccine within a seven-day period, and to really not maintain any sort of cushion, and for that reason we’ve had to cancel appointments this week because of the delay,” Schildecker said.
CCHHS has not yet received an indication of when the shipment will arrive, Schildecker said. Prior to this week, the county’s only other weather-related delay in vaccine delivery lasted a single day.
“The only thing we can do is prioritizing the stock we have available countywide for second doses to make sure that people can get their second dose appointments, because that’s incredibly important. We have not had to cancel any second dose appointments yet -- which we’re really thankful for,” Schildecker said. “Again, we are bound by the terms of the executive order that the governor issued, so everyone’s hands are tied.”
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Coconino County, the phases of vaccine distribution and locations, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine or call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.