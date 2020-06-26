Fort Tuthill COVID-19 testing site temporary closures

The COVID-19 specimen collection site at Fort Tuthill will be closed Thursday, July 2, due to activities scheduled at the park and Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.
Effective Monday, July 6, the site will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing is open to everyone — but is intended for Coconino County residents — and is especially encouraged for essential workers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and those who feel they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. To ensure accurate test results, individuals who may have been exposed are encouraged to wait five to eight days after exposure to be tested.
Testing is free and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.
