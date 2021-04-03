Former soap star Robyn Griggs Wiley shares her real-life cancer journey

Robyn Griggs Wiley is an actor -- a former TV soap opera performer, at that -- so she is accustomed to dramatic life-or-death storylines. When it happened in real life, though, nothing could prepare her for the emotional challenges and physical toll.

Griggs Wiley, best known to soap fans as singing Maggie from “Another World” and scheming Stephanie from “One Life to Live,” has been battling Stage IV cervical cancer since August. She had invasive surgery in December and now, newly moved to Flagstaff with husband Mark, the golf pro at Flagstaff Ranch, she continues to undergo treatment.

What Griggs Wiley, 47, wants people to know — and the reason why she has chosen to share her very personal health crisis — is to raise awareness of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, an option available for ages 11 to 45 that she says perhaps might have prevented the cancer she’s now fighting.

“I never even knew about it,” Griggs Wiley said. “There are so many things I’ve learned. I can’t stress enough to people how important it is to get the vaccine; whether it ends up working for you or not, it can stop you from having to go through a lot of the stuff I’ve just gone through. The younger, the better.