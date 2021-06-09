Former SCA Tissue plant in Flagstaff to be replaced by Kohl's as it moves across town

Four smaller retail spaces will be built in a separate structure just to the west, with a total square footage of 18,240.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both buildings will be set closer to the road but with a significant amount of landscaping separating them from Butler. Parking will then be placed between the Kohl's and the other commercial locations as well as at the back of the building.

The project will include about 320 parking spaces.

Of the 12 acres, only 7 will be used as part of the commercial development.

The area is currently zoned for light industrial uses and portions of the property will remain for that use. Specifically, the north-most 5 acres, closer to the historic Rio de Flag channel and the BNSF railway tracks, would continue to be used as light industrial.

According to a traffic impact analysis conducted by city staff, the development would have only a minimal impact on traffic nearby.

There will be three entrances and exits into the site -- one just across from South Babbitt Drive -- creating a natural connection between Butler Avenue, the Municipal Materials Recovery Facility and the new commercial area and light industrial areas.