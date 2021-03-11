Former Northern Arizona University president Eugene Hughes dies at age 86

Eugene M. Hughes, former Northern Arizona University president, died Wednesday at the age of 86.

Hughes was appointed as NAU’s 11th president in 1979 and held the position for 14 years. He managed the university throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, grappling with state budget cuts to expand both student enrollment and academic programs.

The nationally recognized Hotel and Restaurant Management program was founded at the university during his tenure in 1984. Hughes “worked diligently” to turn the hospitality program into a high-level school, according to NAU’s Cline Library.

Hughes' involvement with the university began after a meeting with NAU President J. Lawrence Walkup at a conference in Chicago that eventually led to his employment at the university. He accepted a position in 1970 as dean of Arts and Sciences before being promoted to academic vice president in 1977.

“I was very fortunate. People had confidence in me, and fortunately were very supportive through that whole period,” Hughes said of his time working at NAU in a 1996 oral history interview, which can be accessed through Cline Library’s archives.