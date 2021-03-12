Former Flagstaffian Michael Caputo retires from FBI after 22-year career

He said that, starting out, he didn’t have some grand career plan with the FBI as his main goal.

Truth was, Caputo was quite content as a Flagstaff police officer, winning the Elks Club’s Officer of the Year award in 1997. In the back of his mind, though, he considered making a move, expanding his reach in law enforcement. His step-father, after all, had been an FBI agent in the Flagstaff office.

So, what if ….?

“When I joined Flagstaff PD, I loved my job so much that it was a very difficult decision to make,” he said. “But when the opportunity came up, I decided to jump at it. I was drawn by the (FBI’s) professionalism, the caliber of the people they were recruiting, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

It was in 1999 when Caputo took the plunge, and it set him on a path in which he would climb to the agency’s second in command in the Phoenix field office, which covers all of Arizona, including tribal lands.

Along the way, he’s handled more than his share of difficult assignments.

One of his first, in the early 2000s, came in Stockton, California, where he headed a team that dealt with high-level drug and gang investigations that led to 45 indictments.