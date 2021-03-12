Former Flagstaffian Michael Caputo retires from FBI after 22-year career

Michael Caputo was a Flagstaff boy, through and through. Quarterback at Flagstaff High School. Graduate of Northern Arizona University. Officer with the Flagstaff Police Department.
He figured to be a lifer here, like his brothers, Erik and Danny.
“Flagstaff was kind of my bubble,” Caputo said.
But there was part of him that wanted more, that yearned for a life beyond the shadow of the San Francisco Peaks, that wanted to, in his words, “see the world.”
The FBI provided that opportunity.
Caputo’s tenure with the bureau, which ends today after 22 years (the past few as assistant special agent in charge in the Phoenix field office), saw him tangle with drug trafficking and gangs in northern California, crack terrorism cases, foreign and domestic, in Portland, hold stints in Washington D.C., and for the past decade deal with serial shooters and criminal cases from the Valley to the reservations.
It’s been quite a career in federal law enforcement, one that Caputo will leave reluctantly. He turns 51 in April, and the FBI has a maximum age limit of 57 for special agents. Before embarking on a second career — he will assume command as director of public safety for a college in the Valley that he declines to name because the position has yet to be formally announced — Caputo reflected upon his time in the iconic agency.
He said that, starting out, he didn’t have some grand career plan with the FBI as his main goal.
Truth was, Caputo was quite content as a Flagstaff police officer, winning the Elks Club’s Officer of the Year award in 1997. In the back of his mind, though, he considered making a move, expanding his reach in law enforcement. His step-father, after all, had been an FBI agent in the Flagstaff office.
So, what if ….?
“When I joined Flagstaff PD, I loved my job so much that it was a very difficult decision to make,” he said. “But when the opportunity came up, I decided to jump at it. I was drawn by the (FBI’s) professionalism, the caliber of the people they were recruiting, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
It was in 1999 when Caputo took the plunge, and it set him on a path in which he would climb to the agency’s second in command in the Phoenix field office, which covers all of Arizona, including tribal lands.
Along the way, he’s handled more than his share of difficult assignments.
One of his first, in the early 2000s, came in Stockton, California, where he headed a team that dealt with high-level drug and gang investigations that led to 45 indictments.
“Stockton was a great place to break myself in as a new agent,” he said. “These were significant cases.”
He didn’t stay there long, though. As with many FBI special agents, he moved around from assignment to assignment, city to city. His involvement in terrorism investigations came when he was posted in Portland.
Perhaps the most publicly known is the 2010 Christmas Tree Bombing plot at the city’s annual Pioneer Courthouse Square tree-lighting ceremony. Caputo was the FBI’s on-scene commander of the investigation, through which the agency infiltrated a plot by a Somali-American student to detonate a car bomb at the event. The FBI had monitored the suspect for months, had an agent go undercover, set up a fake bomb in 55-gallon drums that the terrorist thought he had detonated via cell phone. He was arrested and, in 2014, sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The other terrorism case Caputo oversaw was the Woodburn Bank Bombing investigation in 2008, north of Salem, Oregon.
In that case, two officers were killed and a third badly wounded when bomb placed outside a bank exploded while experts were trying to defuse it. Caputo led a group of FBI agents, working with other law enforcement officials, that resulted in the arrest of a father and son who held pro-gun, anti-government beliefs and believed the incoming Obama Administration would take away their gun rights. The two men were convicted and are on death row.
Home away from home
Eventually, Caputo found his way back to Arizona and the Phoenix field office. For several years, he has been in charge of investigating all federal criminal probes in the state. Caputo’s work often brought him to Flagstaff for cases, where kept ties with local law enforcement officials whom he had known for years.
“I always looked at Arizona as home,” he said. “I was very fortunate, career-wise, to make that happen. It’s been phenomenal to be back home, especially to work with some of the law enforcement partners I knew as a police officer in Flagstaff, people I went to the police academy with 27 years ago. (Current FPD Chief) Dan Musselman and I were very young officers together, and (Coconino County Sheriff) Jim Driscoll, remember him as a deputy.”
Caputo said among his proudest achievements while in Arizona was not so much handling high-profile serial-killer investigation in the Valley, but working with tribal law-enforcement officials on criminal cases on the Navajo reservation. Caputo’s Flagstaff ties worked to his favor in dealing with tribal issues, because Caputo’s father once worked with Jesse Delmar, director of public safety for the Navajo Nation.
“The work we do with the Navajo Nation, and any of the tribes, (involves) working hand-in-hand with tribal law enforcement on the worst of the violent crime on the reservation," he said. "The impact we’ve been able to make and the partnerships we have with the tribes, that’s the one part of the job I’ll absolutely miss the most.
“The trust is important. We are highly engaged (in missing and murdered Indigenous women), not so much on maybe missing where there’s no potential of foul play or criminal activity, but any time there’s a missing person, whether it be male or female, or any sign there’s a possible federal or criminal violation involved with it.”
When Caputo starts his “second career” heading up public safety on a college campus, the stakes will not be quite as high, the crime presumably not as violent. It’s been a difficult 22 years working for the FBI, he admits.
“It’s been highly stressful,” he said. “Only my wife would understand the phone going off every weekend and after hours, the call I get about homicides on the reservation or bombings or attacks. It’s extremely high stress, but I like to think that through the years I at least found a way to cope with that.”
To decompress, Caputo often returns to Flagstaff. Both brothers still call the city home — Erik is a battalion chief with the Flagstaff Fire Department, and Dan owns Northland Investigations, which specializes in polygraph tests — and Caputo’s parents are retired in Flagstaff.
Also around are longtime friends who remember Caputo as the starting quarterback for Flagstaff High School from 1985 to 1987. How did those Eagle teams do under Caputo’s leadership, by the way?
He laughs in remembrance.
“Let me put it this way: The glory days of Flagstaff High School football were clearly in the 1980s,” he said. “We had four back-to-back state championships from 1980 to ’84. I was the quarterback on the first team that did not repeat as state titles. I have to own that. We were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, upset by Prescott, and to this day it still stings.”
Despite that, Caputo is welcomed back whenever he hits town for a visit.
“I can still hardly go into a restaurant there and not know somebody,” he said.