Former Flag High teacher gets probation for sex crime

A former Flagstaff High School teacher will spend three years on probation after he pleaded guilty to sending inappropriate messages to an underage student in court Friday.

Gregory Contreras, a former FHS business instructor, pleaded guilty to one count of computer tampering, attempt to harass, which is a Class 6 felony. He was initially charged with one felony count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal.

He avoided a prison sentence thanks to the plea deal. Instead, he will serve three years of probation in his new state of Florida and must also complete 50 hours of community service. Ammon Barker, senior attorney for the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, explained that the plea deal was fitting given Contrera’s lack of previous convictions and criminal history.

The victim was enrolled in Contreras business class and was also part of the business club Contreras led. At some point, the victim said Contreras contacted him on social media and the messages soon turned explicit, including asking the victim about his sexual orientation and engaging in sexual acts.

The mother of the victim noticed changes in her son’s behavior but attributed it to the stress of the pandemic and distance learning. He then enrolled in another of Contreras classes in the fall semester of 2020 as school was still remote. He often wouldn’t attend class and, if he did, wouldn’t participate. The victim’s mother was confused as to how the student still received an A in the class and her son soon told her what happened.

“I never thought I would have to worry about my 16-year-old son being sexually harassed – especially at school,” the victim’s mother told Coconino County Superior Court Judge Ted S. Reed during Friday’s sentencing.

The victim eventually reported Contreras’ actions to the Flagstaff Unified School District. An FUSD staff member told police investigators that the district had retrieved Contreras' work emails and found an inappropriate picture of a separate unidentified individual, according to police records. The text of the email exchange allegedly included a conversation about points being given for an assignment.

Contreras was charged in June 2021. The former teacher apologized to his victim in a statement to the court. He was only 25 at the time and was moving forward in his career, but then his actions ruined everything. Contreras apologized to his victim in a statement to the court.

“I was in a position of being a teacher, being a role model and I let down this one student,” Contreras said. “My feelings and emotions took over and I made one mistake that caused everything to be taken away.”

His attorney, Wendy Edwards, explained that Contreras relocated to Florida to avoid continuing to victimize the victim.

Contreras will not be required to register as a sex offender as the felony he pleaded guilty to does not require it. He voluntarily surrendered all of his Arizona teaching certificates in April 2021.

But the mother of the victim told the court she felt the sentence didn’t do enough to protect students and the community. However, it’s unlikely Contreras will ever teach again as he would have to submit to a criminal background check to get a new certificate.

“Not a school in the world that would hire him with these charges and this type of conviction,” Edwards said. “He won’t be able to work as a teacher again. That dream is gone.”

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.