Forever homes: Flagstaff foster programs help save pets

Flagstaff’s animal shelters are home to countless animals looking for a second chance. Many of them, however, would have very slim odds of ever experiencing a forever home without the care of foster families.

High Country Humane and Coconino Humane Association both rely heavily on their foster programs to aid animals in becoming adoptable as well as to keep the shelters at a functioning capacity.

Ali Young, the foster coordinator at High Country Humane, explained how vital fostering is for improving the adoption possibilities of certain dogs.

“We don’t know much about these dogs until they go into a foster home,” Young said. “That’s where we are able to work with them. Being in the shelter there’s a lot of stimulation, there’s a lot of smells, there’s a lot of sounds, and that’s just not really conducive to any dog’s progression.”

Jennifer Mott has been volunteering as a foster parent with High Country Humane for nearly a year and has fostered a total of 22 dogs. Mott said her favorite part about fostering is being able to help provide a second chance for dogs that may have been stuck at a shelter for the rest of their lives.

By bringing the dogs into her home and allowing them to experience that type of environment, Mott said she often sees an entirely different personality emerge from her foster dogs. She said her current foster dog, Angelina, is a prime example.

“She was a stray on the reservation and when we picked her up, she was very shy,” Mott said. “When I got her out of the car, she basically hid under my car for about half an hour and I had to pick her up and carry her inside. She was super skittish, afraid of people, afraid of everything. I’ve had her for a month now and she greets people at the door, she’ll come up [to people] for pets. So just a 180 out of her. That’s kind of cool, because if I walked into a shelter, I don’t know that I would have ever picked her – she would have been cowering in the back. But once she’s in a home, she’s great with other dogs and just awesome.”

Once her foster dogs become comfortable and show the other facets of their personalities, Mott said she is able to better advocate for them and eventually help them find a forever home.

Charlotte Peterson, administrative assistant at Coconino Humane Association, aids in coordinating the foster program at the shelter and stressed the importance of foster homes.

“Our foster program services the animals that are not yet available for adoption,” Peterson said. “So those animals that are possibly injured or recovering from an injury, animals that are too young and occasionally animals that are elderly … Basically the foster program is set up to get animals healthy and available for adoption.”

A good way to look at fostering, Peterson said, is to view it as a virtual expansion of the shelter itself.

Both Peterson and Young explained how foster homes are especially important during the spring and summer seasons, due to the imminent arrival of new litters.

“It’s mating season, it’s puppy season and kitten season,” Young said. “We’re seeing a lot more numbers than we were last year and the year before. We’re already seeing close to peak numbers and it’s only the beginning of the season. We need more help.”

During these seasons, the shelters are constantly receiving extremely young animals into their care. Some of these animals are simply too young to even be considered for adoption yet, Peterson explained. Therefore, foster care is often the only solution, in order to provide them with the close care they require during that stage of life.

High Country Humane also offers weekly “Bottle Baby” sessions for any foster families interested in learning how to care for puppies that still need to be in an environment reminiscent of their mothers.

“We go over how to feed them, to not feed them on their back like a baby, feed them like a mother would feed them, laying on their belly,” Young said. “We go over how to help them if they’re struggling and how to also stimulate them to go to the bathroom because that’s what the mother does. We go over pretty much everything and once you have taken that class, we enter you in our system as a trained ‘Bottle Baby’ foster. And we really need those, especially with the season coming up.”

The shelter provides all the necessary resources for young “Bottle Babies,” including formula and a stuffed animal with a heartbeat to mimic the feeling of their mother next to them, Young said.

“We try to really recreate the experience of having a mother,” Young said.

Oftentimes, fostering is beneficial to not only the animals but the foster families as well. Fostering can be an excellent way to teach children how to care for animals or simply acclimate them to animals if a family is not quite ready to take on a pet of their own, Peterson said.

“My kids were helping take care of foster kittens and puppies and even small critters from the time they were little,” Peterson said. “We always had fosters. So it’s a good way — if you don’t want to commit to the 10- or 15-year lifespan of a dog or cat — to teach them animal husbandry and humane ways of handling animals. It also is a good way to teach kids why neutering is so important because they realize at a young age that these animals are homeless and we’re providing a temporary home, but there are always more litters coming in … Fostering is a great way to introduce your kids to critters.”

The recent Tunnel Fire presented an emergency situation for the shelters and required heightened fostering responsibilities. High Country Humane, located on Highway 89, was forced to evacuate due to the Tunnel Fire’s rapid spread in the region.

When the situation presented itself, Young said everyone showed up to support the shelter and its residents.

“We got all of those animals — guinea pigs, parakeets, rabbits, all the dogs that don’t like other dogs or hate cats — we moved them all out in a cloud of smoke and debris in 45 minutes,” Young said. “We got everybody out of the building. We went to Fort Tuthill and got everybody fostered in three to four hours.”

Coconino Humane Association and the Humane Society of Sedona also greatly aided in High Country Humane’s evacuation efforts. Both shelters opened their doors and welcomed all the animals that had nowhere to go, Young explained.

Foster families also stepped up to the plate and took in countless animals, Young added.

At the time of the Tunnel Fire, Mott said she was fostering one adult dog. During the evacuation, however, Mott said she took in nine more dogs in order to help the situation as much as she possibly could.

Mott said she highly recommends that people try out fostering because of the difference they can make when it comes to the lives of the animals in shelters.

“I would encourage people to consider [fostering],” Mott said. “It makes such a huge difference to these dogs and it’s fun for the people too.”

Peterson said she encourages those interested in fostering or volunteering to start close to home.

“Go to your local shelters and see what they need,” Peterson said. “Even if you can’t foster or bring animals into your home, you can always come and help the staff because shelters got hit pretty hard [by the pandemic]. Staffing is limited and the animals are never-ending.”

Young echoed Peterson regarding the importance of foster volunteers at the shelters.

“Foster [families] are so important to us and we are so grateful to them because this whole ship would sink without foster homes,” Young said. “It would not work without foster homes. At the end of the day, foster homes save the lives of these dogs.”

Those interested in becoming foster parents can sign up online for High Country Humane’s program or visit Coconino Humane Association in-person to sign up.

