Forest thinning on Bill Williams Mountain to resume

The Kaibab National Forest will resume forest restoration and fuel reduction work this week on Bill Williams Mountain adjacent to Williams.

The project aims to reduce the unnaturally dense timber stands and heavy accumulations of fuel on the highest slopes of the mountain's north face. Helicopters will be noticeable from the City of Williams and surrounding communities, according to a Kaibab press release.

Restoration activities are expected to continue through the fall and winter as conditions allow. Area closure will be in place for crew and public safety, currently the mountain is closed due to unprecedented hot and dry weather.

This project is exempt from the forest closure order due to the immediacy of the Bill Williams Restoration Project, due to an action taken by Heather Provencio, Kaibab National Forest Supervisor.

"We recognize that allowing machinery to operate right now elevates the chances of a human-caused fire on the mountain, and a wildfire in these current conditions could be severe," said Provencio. "However, if we don't remove the material now, we run the risk of it remaining on the ground until this time next year, creating an even more critical situation next summer."