Forest Service to restricts fire usage, including campfires and wood stoves

Federal authorities have banned fire usage across Arizona's national forests until the end of June saying the action will protect employees and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The prohibited action includes "igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves," according to a press release from the region. The temporary ban is currently set from Wednesday, April 22 until June 30, and applies to The U.S. Forest Service's Southwestern Region that includes Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Texas and Oklahoma.
Forest Service officials believe the steps are necessary to ensure forest responders are available to safely respond and manage fires, including preventing the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires. Human-caused fires aren't the only concern for the southwest region because on average, the region reports the most lightning-caused wildfires every year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Authorities said they also hoped the action would reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19.
"While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously," said Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman. "We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires."
Violating the campfire ban may result an ordered federal court appearance, fines, and possible jail time. Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices like stoves, grills or lanterns with shut-off valves in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials.
The six national forests in Arizona are still open, and dispersed camping — outside of developed campsites — and other recreation opportunities are available, according to the region's press release.
