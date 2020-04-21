Forest Service to restricts fire usage, including campfires and wood stoves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Federal authorities have banned fire usage across Arizona's national forests until the end of June saying the action will protect employees and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prohibited action includes "igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves," according to a press release from the region. The temporary ban is currently set from Wednesday, April 22 until June 30, and applies to The U.S. Forest Service's Southwestern Region that includes Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Forest Service officials believe the steps are necessary to ensure forest responders are available to safely respond and manage fires, including preventing the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires. Human-caused fires aren't the only concern for the southwest region because on average, the region reports the most lightning-caused wildfires every year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Authorities said they also hoped the action would reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19.