The Coconino National Forest (CNF) announced Sunday that it would close part of the west side of Lower Lake Mary in response to a leaking levee. It does not expect the leaks to cause impacts outside of the immediate closure area.

The main concern with these leaks is not flooding, but danger to people on or around the levee, said deputy district ranger Nicholas Mustoe.

The announcement said that should the levee fail, Lower Lake Mary will empty into a side tributary and that “no campgrounds, recreation sites or private homes [are] at risk.” It noted, however, that FR 296 might become impassable should the levee fail.

The levee is on the side of the lake farthest from Forest Highway 3 (Lake Mary Road). The affected area extends from the levee to FR 296.

Mustoe described the area impacted by the levee’s potential failure as a natural bowl of land, one that is empty of structures or other "values," with the exception of the forest road.

“You have the lake on one side and you have the levee and this bowl area that's starting to fill in as the water's coming across it. That would fill in to FR 296,” he said. “It’s somewhat reasonable to think that then it would maybe overtop or damage FR 296, and there’s another low-lying area that might get filled in after that, and then the land naturally rises."

He added: "It's all Forest Service land. There’s no private land adjacent to there or anywhere around there, so the levee’s not in and of itself particularly protecting anything perhaps beyond our road.”

The Forest Service first learned of the leaks Friday and sent engineers out to examine the situation. The closure order was issued for safety after they determined people on the levee -- those out fishing, for example -- would be at risk if it ruptured.

Mustoe said the levee was likely to rupture, but the range of impact to those on or near the levee would be determined by whether it did so slowly or all at once. Either way, he said he did not anticipate impacts or flooding to go outside of the closure area.

“I think the question is will it leak slowly -- in which case it’s not so much an immediate concern, given the lack of values at risk on the other side of it, or will it fail more quickly, which would be more impacts, but it’s pretty localized," he said. " …As long as folks are clear of that area, I think there’s not much to be concerned about at the moment.”

Forest Service engineers are assessing the levee to determine the “best next steps,” which were still unknown as of early Monday afternoon. CNF is also looking for a contractor to advise on how to move forward.

Sarah Langley, the City of Flagstaff's public affairs director, said the City is “assisting in any way possible,” though the area is under the Forest Service’s jurisdiction and it is leading the response.

Since the release noted that there is low risk from the levee failing, she said the city was not making additional preparations for the levee’s failure.

Upper and Lower Lake Mary have both been filling more than usual this spring with melting snow from the beginning of the year.

Both Upper and Lower Lake Mary are currently full, said Arizona Game and Fish Department aquatic wildlife program manager Scott Rogers.

He estimated that both lakes’ surface area was about 800 acres (one acre is approximately the same size as a football field), though their actual volume "comes and goes."

According to the city, Upper Lake Mary's capacity is 16,300 acre feet. Each acre-foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons of water, or about half the size of an Olympic swimming pool (660,000 gallons).

While the upper lake flows into the lower, Lower Lake Mary is currently flowing into Walnut Canyon, its proper spillway.

“Everything at the dam side, we don’t have any reason to be concerned about now,” Mustoe said. “It’s functioning as it’s designed. It’s really just this levee we’re having issues on.”

While it's fairly common for Lower Lake Mary to get some water, Rogers said the last time it filled completely was in 2005.

Mustoe asked that people continue to stay out of the closure area to allow the assessments to continue and to avoid being at risk from the levee.

The closure will be in place through May 31, unless it is rescinded earlier. The full closure order, including a map of the affected area, can be found online.