Forest Service releases Tunnel Fire soil burn severity map

Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) specialists recently produced a soil burn severity (SBS) map for the 19,705-acre Tunnel Fire that categorizes the burned area into low, moderate and high burn severity.

According to the SBS map, the BAER team assesses that approximately 24% of the fire area was unburned, 67% had low burn severity, 8% experienced moderate burn severity, and less than 1% had high burn severity.

Soil burn severity is an evaluation of fire’s impacts on the soil, explained BAER team lead trainee Matt O’Neil.

Higher severity burns may indicate potential for extended recovery time and greater post-fire flood risk -- lower severity, less so. To evaluate soil burn severity, BAER scientists look at the soil structure, grade, organic matter content and other factors to determine how deeply the soils have been affected. One of the key factors BAER teams will look for is hydrophobicity, or the ability of soil to repel water.

The SBS map does not evaluate flooding risk, O’Neil clarified.

“It will be Coconino County that has to make those risk assessments for the community,” he said.

According to deputy county manager Lucinda Andreani, the county is in the process of using SBS map data to model water and sediment flow in order to assess flood risk. The results of this modeling are forthcoming.

While the Tunnel Fire SBS map does not provide enough information to make any kind of risk assessment, O’Neil said that it does show some encouraging data. For the almost 70% of the area that has been assessed as low burn severity, “there's still a lot of protection at the soil surface,” he said. In the areas that experienced a low burn, “needles and grasses have been only partially consumed, and broken limbs and leaves are still relatively unchanged.”

It's a good sign overall, as there’s still some ground cover to provide a buffer between rain and soil.

“Precipitation will likely be broken up before it hits and really starts to move sediment,” O’Neil said.

A large area of low burn severity is also a positive indication of a relatively short recovery period.

“We expect to see recovery to pre-fire conditions within one to two years,” O’Neil said, adding that post-fire recovery of these areas could potentially benefit from the Tunnel Fire’s early ignition.

“One positive thing about this fire happening so early in the season is that we do expect to have time for there to be some natural recovery,” O’Neil said. “If we can get a couple of light showers, that will go a long ways towards helping those grasses recover before we get heavy monsoon rains.”

O’Neil reports that in some places “green sprouts” are already popping up in burned areas.

Creating the SBS map for the Tunnel Fire required a little more work than most, explained O’Neil.

SBS maps are produced by first taking satellite images to approximately assess burn severity. Then crews are sent out to “ground truth” the accuracy of that satellite assessment.

But the Tunnel Fire burned through volcanic areas -- such as lava flows and black cinders -- that could easily appear “burned” from a satellite.

“We were afraid that those dark cinders had thrown off the map and made the calibration for the satellite imagery really difficult,” O’Neil said. “We were really hesitant to trust this map until we got out there and did a lot of ground-truthing.”

The full SBS map and other data for the Tunnel Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/8088/0/129244.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.