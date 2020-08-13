Forest Service releases Mount Elden, Dry Lake Hills future trail plan, seeks public feedback

With the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project's work changing focus from the Dry Lake Hills to Mormon Mountain, the hills have more space for new projects to begin. Since the project was delayed, the thinning operations, Museum Fire and other trail rehabilitations have changed the grounds.

Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath also pointed out that the area has become a hotspot for traffic out of Phoenix and other areas that has increased in the past few years.

“What we tried to do is look to the future and ask what kind of trails does the public need to provide the great recreation experience while also preserving and protecting resources,” McGrath said.

Using the recommendations from the FTI working group and 2013 comments, the Forest Service has been able to receive input from high-valued stakeholders and parts of the public before allowing the entire public to share their thoughts on the new plans.

Proposed action

The new system includes many different miles of trails dedicated to preferred conditions of various types of activities.