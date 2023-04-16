Amid growing public concern, the Flagstaff Ranger District has decided to cancel a new commercial outfitter permitting program on the Coconino National Forest.

The Ranger District had planned to issue seven new permits to commercial guiding organizations in northern Arizona. The seven groups — which included bouldering, mountain biking and birding guides -- had already been identified and were planning to receive permits in the spring.

Before issuing the long-term special-use permits, forest managers reached out to the public in an early part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, which is designed to describe and analyze the potential effects of any proposed activity.

In December, the Flagstaff Ranger District sent out more than 600 individual emails, seeking public input in what it calls the “scoping process.”

“We received nearly 200 individual comments for our scoping efforts. Many of the comments voiced concern with some level of the proposal, as well as numerous other concerns, which led us not to move forward with issuing priority-use permits under review at this time,” District Ranger Matt McGrath wrote in a letter addressed to outfitter applicants.

The public’s reply, an absolute landslide of public comments for a project of this size, took rangers by surprise.

“We want to hear from our partners and engage with them,” said Jessica Richardson, the NEPA coordinator for the Flagstaff Ranger District. “I think the bigger surprise for us wasn’t necessarily that we heard from our partners, but that we had such a robust comment period. Normally we don’t see that with projects of this size. We normally see that with much larger projects.”

U.S. Forest Service officials said they believed the project, the Flagstaff Ranger District Prospectus for Outfitter and Guide Services was going to be relatively small and low impact. The decision to allow commercial outfitters to use a 12,991-acre area in the management district came after an outside agency was brought in to assess the forest’s capacity.

The agency determined the area could withstand a total of 65,700 service days in the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills area. Each service day represents one person’s use of the forest in a single day; for example, a group of 10 people on a five-day guided trip would use 50 service days.

In considering long-term permits for outfitters, the Ranger District was prepared to allow for only 6,000 total service days -- a fraction of the forest’s evaluated capacity.

Feedback came in from elected officials and government leaders as well as community members. The public’s reaction, even to the limited uptick in traffic and use the permits would account for, was swift and resoundingly negative, forest officials say.

“A lot of the comments that we heard reflected general unhappiness from the residents, specifically with regard to the Mount Elden Dry/Lake Hills area. They had concerns about having increased numbers of people brought into the area,” Richardson said. “The concerns span everywhere from talking about the recent fires and their concerns with having more people in the area — not only with people’s potential to cause fires but with the safety aspect if we’re bringing people into the area.

"There’s also a lot of comments regarding, the concept of wildlife and whether or not the wildlife in the area handle more people and more pressure. We heard concerns about increased trail use, increased traffic, and noise and dust pollution.”

Pat McGervey, the District Recreation Staff Officer for the Flagstaff Ranger District, said much of the feedback didn’t seem to be informed by the actual proposal. People were reacting to the concept of more traffic and feared that the Flagstaff Ranger District would be overrun with Jeep tours and irresponsible recreationists.

“There were concerns that we were going to turn Flagstaff into Sedona with this proposal,” McGervey said. “I think our big takeaway was really that there was a lot more education around this topic that was needed. It wasn’t understood what the proposal was.”

Bryce Snyder of BETA Bouldering, one of the outfitters that hoped to get a permit in the spring, said misunderstandings and limited communication made the process a challenge for all parties from the start.

“We wrote the proposal three years ago, and I never heard anything back. I followed up six months later. By me soliciting them, they said they’d selected some outfitters,” Snyder said. “It just feels discombobulated at the least.”

He said “thousands of dollars and hundreds of man-hours” went into crafting his company’s application. Finding out the project was “dead on the vine” on March 30 was more than just a little disappointing, Snyder said.

Ashley Korenblat is the CEO of Western Spirit Cycling, another of the outfitters set to receive a permit. Her company submitted a 150-page proposal to the Flagstaff Ranger District in hopes of running small-scale overnight trips in the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills area.

Drafting the proposal, Korenblat said, was not an easy process.

“Putting together a multi-day trip on what they offered was tough. There wasn’t a lot to work with,” she said. “It’s a beautiful area, popular and relatively easy to get to, compared to some of the places we go. It is a great place ... it made sense to see if we could do a three- or five-day trip out there.”

Finding out that her staff’s time and energy were essentially wasted was a blow for Korenblat as well, but she said she understands the constraints faced by public land managers.

Western Spirit works in more than 60 ranger districts and public land areas across the county. They operate in conjunction with a nonprofit, Public Land Solutions. Public Land Solutions works with communities that are building recreational economies, whether those communities are pivoting away from gas and coal, or working to meet demand as more people are heading outdoors.

“The whole system is woefully understaffed for recreation. There’s almost no way they can meet the growing needs of their communities,” Korenblat said. “I am extremely sympathetic to the rangers that are trying to make this happen. It does seem like something went kind of sideways.”

Supply and demand

Korenblat said, with the growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities, some local pushback is inevitable.

“There are certainly locals who feel, 'These are our trails and we don’t want to share,'” she said. “We’ve been in areas where there are front country trails and people don’t want any other traffic on them.”

Korenblat contended that guides are uniquely positioned to take pressure off of frontcountry trails by offering access to the backcountry.

“It’s hard to imagine how a few outfitting companies would really inconvenience the public,” Korenblat said. “No one was going to run thousands of days. The idea of an outfitter is they’re growing into the backcountry to areas that you can’t get to on your own.”

She added that most trips happen on weekdays for Western Spirit, so they don’t add to weekend traffic. All activities led by an outfitter are also supervised, so, Korenbalt said, guides are well-suited to be the supportive partners for land managers -- educators for people who might not be familiar with outdoor activity.

“We view outfitter guides as a great teaching tool for new folks,” said Paul Dawson, the Assistant Recreation Staff Officer and Recreation Special Uses Permit Administrator at the Flagstaff Ranger District. “People who haven’t really done a lot of mountain biking will be seeking a guide for mountain biking. We view it as an awesome teaching tool and something that is a needed part of the National Forest to educate folks on leave-no-trace principles, to educate folks on the importance of this area to local communities and tribes and how to be a good forest user.

"These outfitter guides provide an awesome opportunity for folks that are new to the area. We view that as a total bonus because folks are probably going to be coming either way.”

The positive potential of outfitter/guide use in the National Forest drove the permitting process to begin with.

“That was a big take-home for us. This was an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and reassess how we’d like to engage with the community on these kinds of topics going forward and how we can get more understanding,” Richardson said. “We could help people understand the benefits of outfitters and guides and how they can be a tool for us in helping to manage the activities that are going on out there in the National Forest, being an extra set of eyes and ears out there as well for us and help us understand what’s going on.”

The perilous part of managing public land is balancing obligations, Richardson said, and this project’s feedback process really brought that to light. And balancing the public’s concerns with their usage needs is a constant and perilous battle.

“When we talk about the Elden Dry/Lake Hills area, we found that that would be an area where we would have a lot of potential for a high-value area. That’s where everyone wants to go. That’s why we do these kinds of outfitting and guiding activities,” Richardson said. "It’s a balancing act between what our community wants to see, it’s a balancing act between what our partners want to see, it’s a balancing act between what our resources are telling us they need on the ground, and it’s a balancing act when you’re trying to also be responsive to a community of people who would like to be able to utilize the National Forest for outfitting and guiding purposes.

"There’s a lot of different sides to it, but what stems from it is a need for us to be responsive to requests that come in for that kind of activity and a need for us to balance that with everything else.”

The feedback process for this proposal also launched conversations about area forest management in general.

“That made us realize it’s not just about outfitter guides, it's about the roads and the conditions of the road and the trails and how many people are on the trails, and the ski area and all kinds of things that all tie together," McGervey said. "Folks want to be heard on a lot of different topics in that footprint."

The bottom line is that forest managers think there’s more work to be done.

“We see that there is a need to engage stakeholders, partners and the community about forest management in these areas. We want you to know we are committed to working through these discussions. Until that work is done, this project will remain canceled, and as of right now there is no timetable as to when it will move forward,” McGrath said.

The outfitters that spoke with the Daily Sun said their hopes aren’t high about long-term use permits coming through at any point in the future.

“Since the rangers can’t control the public, the knee-jerk thing to do is to control the outfitters, even though the outfitters are a smaller percentage of the visitors. That’s the piece the rangers can control,” Korenblat said. “They can’t just go to the trailhead and say, ‘There have been too many people here today, you can’t get out of the car.’ They can restrict permits, which is a shame because after COVID there’s been a huge demand for outdoor access ... you’re getting rid of a lot of experts that could help with management and education.”