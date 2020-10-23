Forest Service closes road to Lockett Meadow as fall colors end due to record visitation and lack of rain

On a day when 600 drivers try to make their way to Lockett Meadow, the Forest Service expects that to translate to about 1,200 people. The Forest Service pushed people to other areas around the forest to spread out the packs of people looking for the beautiful yellow fall leaves.

McGervey said that when advocating for solutions, one problem is that the area only poses a problem three weeks out of the year, as opposed to areas that might have year-round interest. As for any immediate solutions, the federal budget is tied and can't do anything more to respond to the increase than pushing people away from the area.

"We're already unprepared for the use we're dealing with. We don't have the staff, we don't have hardened developed sites to accommodate the demand. We were already at a point with the growth of the state and tourism that we need to be planning and doing something anyway," McGervey said. "Just because we doubled our numbers, and saw an increase for COVID, doesn't change where we need to be headed."

McGervey doesn't expect the Forest Service to implement that plan in the immediate future but could see the process beginning within the next few years.

