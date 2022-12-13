Forest roads on Flagstaff Ranger District closed for winter weather

The Coconino National Forest began closing several high-elevation forest roads due to snow and wet weather Tuesday.

Closures are expected to be completed Friday, at which time access to the following roads will be restricted:

• Along US Highway 180: 164B, 522, 222, 222B, 151, 794, 418, 245, 193, 760, 514, 191, 191C

• Along Interstate 40: 506, 518, 171

• Along Interstate 17: 153 – Schnebly Hill

Winter weather closures are routine for the Coconino National Forest and enforced “both for the safety of visitors and to protect forest roads during inclement weather,” according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service.

In addition, the statement noted that Forest Service personnel will be patrolling forest roads starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday to alert the public to pending closures.

While more road closures are expected throughout the coming months, dates have not been set. The Forest Service also reminded motorists to avoid driving on open roads that appear wet or icy, regardless of closure status.

“Heavy vehicles can cause damage and soil erosion to delicate forest roads,” the statement reads. “Additionally, winter road conditions can lead to stuck or damaged vehicles, causing risk to motorists.”

Drivers are also reminded to be cognizant of changes in elevation.

“Many forest roads -- such as Schnebly Hill Road, Forest Road (FR) 214, FR 618 and FR 229 -- straddle both desert and mountain conditions, and motorists should prepare for drastic changes in driving conditions. These changes include temperature drops, snow accumulation and other road conditions that may require four-wheel drive.”

Daily updates on the status of main forest roads in each district can be found on the Coconino National Forest website.