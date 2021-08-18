Forest restoration phase 2 on Bill Williams Mountain to begin this month

Residents in parts of Flagstaff continue to keep one eye on emergency alert systems in case of more post fire flooding this week.
But county and forest officials are hoping to start the second phase of a forest restoration project that aims at protecting the city of Williams from just such an event.
Forest managers said last week that the second phase of the fuel removal project on the slopes of Bill Williams Mountain will be beginning this month.
Phase one of the project, which is a collaboration between Coconino County, the State of Arizona, the Kaibab National Forest and the Arizona Water Protection Fund, included about 300 acres and was completed in December of 2020.
Conducting this phase of work will be the Colorado-based company Markit! Forestry Management. Through that contract, the company will treat about 176 acres of the steep forested slopes just south of Williams.
"This project continues to be top priority for the Kaibab National Forest. It is critical that we reduce the risk of a destructive wildfire and the probability of post-wildfire flooding that would likely have devastating effects on the mountain’s natural resources and on essential infrastructure and neighborhoods in the community below," said Andy Kelher, acting Williams and Tusayan District Ranger for the Kaibab National Forest.
Based on modeling, Coconino County officials have said the number one health and safety threat to local residents is severe fire and post-wildfire flooding. And officials have pointed to the flooding experienced by many Flagstaff residents this year as a prime example of that.
They say proactive forest restoration such as the work on Bill Williams Mountain is essential to reduce the risk of those events.
“As a gateway to the Grand Canyon, the City of Williams would experience huge economic impacts if wildfire and post-wildfire flooding were to occur. Investing now in forest restoration is key to mitigating these threats,” said Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Ryan.
Just like the first phase, many of the areas that will be treated in phase 2 encompass difficult and steep terrain that limits the methods for how the work can be completed, and the vehicles that can be used. As such, crews will be using similar methods to treat these acres, including helicopters that will carry the thinned materials off the slopes.
On the ground, sawyers cut and bundle woody material before it is suspended by a long cable from a helicopter and flown to a processing site farther down on the mountain. From there, the materials will be taken away from Williams by truck.
Forest officials say there will be a noticeable increase in traffic within city limits as hauling vehicles begin transporting material out of Williams.
Helicopters will also be noticeable to residents and businesses in and around Williams, both audibly and visually. Aerial operations will be occurring seven days a week during daylight hours when weather conditions are conducive for safe operations.
According to a news release, crews have already begun clearing roads and landing sites to accommodate the work.
Given the upcoming project, the Forest Service is issuing a temporary area closure for public and crew safety on and around the mountain.
Project managers aim to complete this second stage of thinning before snow arrives this year.
There are approximately 725 additional acres on the steep slopes identified for future treatment as the next phases of this project move forward. Active restoration efforts will continue on the lower, more accessible areas of the mountain that will include timber sale contracts as well as hand thinning and piling projects.
