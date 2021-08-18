Forest restoration phase 2 on Bill Williams Mountain to begin this month

Based on modeling, Coconino County officials have said the number one health and safety threat to local residents is severe fire and post-wildfire flooding. And officials have pointed to the flooding experienced by many Flagstaff residents this year as a prime example of that.

They say proactive forest restoration such as the work on Bill Williams Mountain is essential to reduce the risk of those events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a gateway to the Grand Canyon, the City of Williams would experience huge economic impacts if wildfire and post-wildfire flooding were to occur. Investing now in forest restoration is key to mitigating these threats,” said Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Ryan.

Just like the first phase, many of the areas that will be treated in phase 2 encompass difficult and steep terrain that limits the methods for how the work can be completed, and the vehicles that can be used. As such, crews will be using similar methods to treat these acres, including helicopters that will carry the thinned materials off the slopes.

On the ground, sawyers cut and bundle woody material before it is suspended by a long cable from a helicopter and flown to a processing site farther down on the mountain. From there, the materials will be taken away from Williams by truck.